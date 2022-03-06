Handyman charged with murder after body of missing woman is found in septic tank at her home

Cynthia Cole vanished without a trace back on 24 February (Martin County Sheriff’s Office)

A handyman has been charged with murder after the body of a missing woman was found dumped in a septic tank in the backyard of her home in Florida.

Cynthia Cole was last seen alive when she went to local arts festival Jammin’ Jensen in downtown Jensen Beach with a group of friends back on 24 February.

The 57-year-old then appeared to vanish without a trace, and police issued an appeal for help in finding the missing woman.

On Saturday, Martin County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that a body believed to be that of the missing woman had been found submerged in the septic tank behind her home.

Keoki Hilo Demich, a 34-year-old man who worked as a handyman for the victim, was arrested soon after and charged with her murder.

Martin County Sheriff William Snyder told WPBF that investigators made the grim discovery after one deputy spotted that the top of the septic tank looked out of place.

Investigators then spent hours working through the night on Friday excavating Ms Cole’s backyard.

Her remains were eventually found four feet underground inside the tank.

“I’ve been doing this 40-plus years. I’ve never seen anything like it,” said Sheriff Snyder.

No further details have been given around how Ms Cole died but the sheriff said that the initial investigation indicates that she was murdered inside her home and her body was then dumped in the tank.

Keoki Hilo Demich is charged with second-degree murder (Martin County Sheriff’s Office)

The sheriff’s office said that the medical examiner’s office was yet to positively identify the victim but investigators have “every reason to believe” it is that of Ms Cole.

Mr Demich, who had worked as the victim’s handyman for a few years, was the only person who fell under the suspicion of investigators in the aftermath of Ms Cole’s disappearance, said Sheriff Snyder.

The 34-year-old had made several false statements to investigators and was spotted on doorbell cameras and home security footage getting out of Ms Cole’s car near his home on the night she was last seen alive, he said.

Mr Demich is currently charged with second-degree murder but the sheriff said it was likely he could face additional charges.