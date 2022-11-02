Handyman pleads guilty to manslaughter after body of Queens mom of 2 was found in a duffel bag

Antonio Planas and Marlene Lenthang and Madelyn Urabe
·2 min read

A Queens handyman who fatally stabbed his lover dozens of times and then stuffed her mutilated body in her son’s hockey bag pleaded guilty Wednesday to manslaughter, prosecutors said.

David Bonola, 44, pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree manslaughter in the slaying of Orsolya Gaal, 51, whose dismembered body was found in a sports duffle bag on the side of a road in Queens, New York, on April 16, according to a statement from Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz.

David Bonola (STAR MAX / IPx via AP)
David Bonola (STAR MAX / IPx via AP)

Bonola was having an affair with the victim, according to New York City police.

Queens Supreme Court Justice Michael Aloise said he would sentence the defendant to 25 years in prison to be followed by five years post-release supervision, the statement said.

His sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 16, prosecutors said.

Bonola slashed Gaal’s throat and stabbed her more than 50 times, officials said.

“This heinous killing devastated an entire family, left two boys without a mother, and horrified the surrounding community,” Katz said in the statement. “In pleading guilty, the defendant has accepted responsibility and is being held fully accountable for his criminal actions. We express our sincerest condolences to the victim’s family and hope that today’s plea will allow them to begin to heal.”

Bonola had worked at Gaal’s home for two years as a handyman, police said.

On April 16 about 12:30 a.m., Gaal had returned home from an evening out, prosecutors said. Bonola entered her home and the two argued before he killed her, prosecutors said.

Hours later, at about 4:15 a.m., Bonola was captured on a nearby home’s security video wheeling a hockey duffel bag belonging to one of the victim’s sons. The bag, containing Gaal’s body, was found at about 8 a.m. on Metropolitan Avenue near Union Turnpike near Forest Park, prosecutors said.

Bonola's attorney was not immediately reached Wednesday for comment.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com

