As Hanesbrands Inc.'s market cap (NYSE:HBI) drops to US$4.1b, insiders might be questioning their decision to buy earlier this year

The recent 11% drop in Hanesbrands Inc.'s (NYSE:HBI) stock could come as a blow to insiders who purchased US$599k worth of stock at an average buy price of US$14.78 over the past 12 months. Insiders purchase with the hope of seeing their investments increase in value over time. However, due to recent losses, their initial investment is now only worth US$472k, which is not great.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Hanesbrands

The CEO & Director Stephen Bratspies made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$502k worth of shares at a price of US$14.63 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$11.63). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

While Hanesbrands insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Hanesbrands Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at Hanesbrands. Specifically, CEO & Director Stephen Bratspies bought US$502k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any sales whatsoever. This is a positive in our book as it implies some confidence.

Does Hanesbrands Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Hanesbrands insiders own about US$36m worth of shares. That equates to 0.9% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Hanesbrands Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Hanesbrands insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To help with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Hanesbrands.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

