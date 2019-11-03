Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Passed Our Checks, And It's About To Pay A 1.0% Dividend

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. You can purchase shares before the 8th of November in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 3rd of December.

Hanesbrands's upcoming dividend is US$0.1 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$0.6 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Hanesbrands has a trailing yield of 3.9% on the current stock price of $15.48. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Hanesbrands paid out a comfortable 38% of its profit last year. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Hanesbrands generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. It distributed 34% of its free cash flow as dividends, a comfortable payout level for most companies.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. For this reason, we're glad to see Hanesbrands's earnings per share have risen 14% per annum over the last five years. The company has managed to grow earnings at a rapid rate, while reinvesting most of the profits within the business. Fast-growing businesses that are reinvesting heavily are enticing from a dividend perspective, especially since they can often increase the payout ratio later.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the last seven years, Hanesbrands has lifted its dividend by approximately 17% a year on average. It's exciting to see that both earnings and dividends per share have grown rapidly over the past few years.

Should investors buy Hanesbrands for the upcoming dividend? Hanesbrands has been growing earnings at a rapid rate, and has a conservatively low payout ratio, implying that it is reinvesting heavily in its business; a sterling combination. Overall we think this is an attractive combination and worthy of further research.

