HanesBrands Named One of the 2022 World's Most Ethical Companies

Recognition marks the company’s second year alongside 135 global companies highlighted for their commitment to positive leadership and ethical business practices

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., March 18, 2022 /3BL Media/ -- HanesBrands Inc., a global leader in iconic apparel brands, has been recognized as one of the 2022 World’s Most Ethical Companies for the second year in a row by Ethisphere, an industry leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices.

HanesBrands is among the 135 companies spanning 22 countries and representing 45 industries to receive this year’s recognition. Now in its 16th year, Ethisphere’s evaluation methodology covers five weighted categories including governance, leadership and reputation, ethics and compliance program, ethical culture, trust, and environmental and social impact. Recognition as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies demonstrates that an organization has measurable and repeatable ethical standards and compliance programs in place.

“At HanesBrands, doing what’s right is one of our global values,” said Steve Bratspies, CEO of HanesBrands. “We are committed to taking bold actions that make a positive difference in our communities, and we are proud to be recognized by the Ethisphere Institute as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies for the second year in a row. This recognition is the result of the hard work and dedication of the 59,000 HBI associates who are committed to making the world a more comfortable place for every body.”

The company’s Full Potential growth plan, launched in 2021, includes a commitment to building a more sustainable business as well as investment in the company’s associates. HanesBrands continues to monitor progress against its aggressive 2030 global sustainability goals that include a commitment to science-based environmental targets, addressing the use of plastics and raw materials, and improving the lives of at least 10 million people by 2030 through diversity and inclusion initiatives, health and wellness programs, improved workplace quality, and philanthropic efforts that improve local communities.

“Today, business leaders face their greatest mandate yet to be ethical, accountable, and trusted to drive positive change,” said Ethisphere CEO, Timothy Erblich. “We continue to be inspired by the World’s Most Ethical Companies honorees and their dedication to integrity, sustainability, governance, and community. Congratulations to HanesBrands for earning the World’s Most Ethical Companies designation.”

Learn more about the World’s Most Ethical Companies and stay updated on HanesBrands’ commitment to responsibility at HBISustains.com.

About HanesBrands

HanesBrands (NYSE: HBI) makes everyday apparel that is known and loved by consumers around the world for comfort, quality and value. Among the company’s iconic brands are Hanes, the leading basic apparel brand in the United States; Champion, an innovator at the intersection of lifestyle and athletic apparel; and Bonds, which is setting new standards for design and sustainability. HBI employs 59,000 associates in 33 countries and has built a strong reputation for workplace quality and ethical business practices. The company, a longtime leader in sustainability, has set aggressive 2030 goals to improve the lives of people, protect the planet and produce sustainable products. HBI is building on its unmatched strengths to unlock its #FullPotential and deliver long-term growth that benefits all of its stakeholders.

About Ethisphere

Ethisphere® is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that fuel corporate character, marketplace trust and business success. Ethisphere has deep expertise in measuring and defining core ethics standards using data-driven insights that help companies enhance corporate character and measure and improve culture. Ethisphere honors superior achievement through its World’s Most Ethical Companies recognition program and provides a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA). More information about Ethisphere can be found at: https://ethisphere.com.

