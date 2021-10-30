Hanesbrands' (NYSE:HBI) Dividend Will Be US$0.15

Hanesbrands Inc.'s (NYSE:HBI) investors are due to receive a payment of US$0.15 per share on 30th of November. This means the annual payment is 3.5% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

Hanesbrands' Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Based on the last payment, Hanesbrands' profits didn't cover the dividend, but the company was generating enough cash instead. Given that the dividend is a cash outflow, we think that cash is more important than accounting measures of profit when assessing the dividend, so this is a mitigating factor.

According to analysts, EPS should be several times higher next year. If recent patterns in the dividend continue, we could see the payout ratio reaching 51% which is fairly sustainable.

Hanesbrands Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

Hanesbrands' dividend has been pretty stable for a little while now, but we will continue to be cautious until it has been demonstrated for a few more years. Since 2012, the first annual payment was US$0.20, compared to the most recent full-year payment of US$0.60. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 13% a year over that time. Hanesbrands has been growing its dividend quite rapidly, which is exciting. However, the short payment history makes us question whether this performance will persist across a full market cycle.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. However, initial appearances might be deceiving. Over the past five years, it looks as though Hanesbrands' EPS has declined at around 33% a year. This steep decline can indicate that the business is going through a tough time, which could constrain its ability to pay a larger dividend each year in the future. Over the next year, however, earnings are actually predicted to rise, but we would still be cautious until a track record of earnings growth can be built.

Hanesbrands' Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. The company is generating plenty of cash, which could maintain the dividend for a while, but the track record hasn't been great. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Just as an example, we've come across 4 warning signs for Hanesbrands you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit concerning. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our curated list of strong dividend payers.

