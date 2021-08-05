HanesBrands Updates Guidance Thanks to Strength in Innerwear, Activewear

Kellie Ell
·3 min read

HanesBrands is proving the innerwear and activewear trends are not ending anytime soon.

The Winston-Salem, N.C.-based innerwear and activewear company — parent to brands such as Hanes, Bali, Playtex, Maidenform, L’eggs and Wonderbra, among others — reported quarterly earnings Thursday morning before the market opened, with top-line revenues rising above both last year’s and 2019’s pre-pandemic levels thanks to strength in innerwear, activewear, government stimulus checks and pent-up demand from coronavirus-related store closures. HanesBrands raised its full-year financial outlook as a result, causing company shares to jump nearly 5 percent in pre-market hours.

More from WWD

“Our iconic brands continue to resonate with consumers around the world and I’m very encouraged by the progress on our Full Potential growth plan,” Steve Bratspies, HanesBrands chief executive officer, said in a statement. “I’m extremely proud of the way our associates performed under challenging conditions, delivering sales, profit and earnings growth above our expectations and above the second quarter of both 2020 and 2019. We are seeing strong momentum across our business and have raised our outlook for the second half of the year.”

Total revenues for the three-month period ending July 3 increased 13 percent to $1.75 billion, compared with $1.5 billion during the same period in 2020.

Still, increased selling, general and administrative expenses meant profits fell short of 2020’s second quarter. The company logged $128 million in income during the three-month period, compared with $161 million a year earlier.

Across product categories, activewear revenues surged 140 percent, or $236 million during the quarter, year-over-year, thanks to strength in the Champion and Hanes brands, as well as an increase in sales in the sports and college licensing businesses. Sales of intimates increased 150 percent, year-over-year, with triple-digit growth in bras and shapewear. Excluding personal-protective equipment, total innerwear sales increased 62 percent, compared with a year earlier.

In February, the company said it would not pursue the PPE business in the future.

“It’s encouraging to see that COVID-19 vaccines are rolling out around the world,” Bratspies said at the time. “As a result, this rollout, along with slowing retail orders and a flood of competitive offerings have dramatically reduced our future sales opportunities.”

In addition, HanesBrands’ international business grew by 91 percent, or $228 million, during the quarter, year-over-year, or 11 percent, or $48 million, compared with 2019’s second quarter.

HanesBrands now expects net sales for the 2021 fiscal year to be between $6.75 billion and $6.85 billion, up from its previous estimates of $6.2 billion and $6.3 billion. The firm also expects adjusted earnings-per-share to be in the range of $1.68 to $1.76 each, up from the previous range of $1.51 to $1.59.

The company ended the quarter with $3.6 billion in long-term debt and $676 million in cash and cash equivalents.

Shares of Hanesbrands, which closed down 1.77 percent to $18.35 Wednesday, are up more than 24 percent, year-over-year.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • HanesBrands (HBI) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    HanesBrands (HBI) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 20.51% and 10.92%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2021. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • 1 Thing the Market Got Wrong in Amazon's Earnings Report

    Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) latest earnings results were enough to beat analysts' expectations, but the stock fell after management issued lower-than-expected guidance for the third quarter. As of this writing, the stock is down 6.5% since the earnings report, but strong demand from new Prime customers is causing Amazon to spend aggressively to support growth. Amazon posted revenue growth of 27% year over year in the second quarter, or 24% adjusted for currency fluctuations.

  • 3 Ridiculously Overpriced Stocks That Could Crash in a Market Correction

    Many investors are worried about a market crash as stock values continue to hover at record levels. Three stocks I would consider selling today are Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ: SWAV), Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON), and Snap (NYSE: SNAP). Healthcare company Shockwave Medical uses shockwaves to break up calcium deposits.

  • GM Earnings Destroyed Expectations. Its Stock Is Dropping Like a Stone.

    The auto maker needed to deliver a big beat and raise quarter to get its shares moving higher. It did, but the stock is down.

  • $5,000 Invested in These 3 Healthcare Stocks Could Make You Rich Over the Next 10 Years

    These companies could upend the industry in the years ahead.

  • Reverse Stock Split Has GE Trading Above $100 — What This Means for Shareholders

    GE effected a 1-for-8 reverse stock split on July 30, 2021. The split adjusted shares began trading on August 2 above $100, the company announced. The reverse split multiplied the price of the stock...

  • J.P. Morgan Says These 2 Stocks Are Ready to Rip Higher

    Year-to-date, the market trends are highly positive. The S&P 500 is up ~18%, while the tech-heavy NASDAQ, has put up a 14.5% year-to-date gain. There are potential headwinds – inflation is a worry, as is the possibility of further COVID-related restriction policies. But for now, the economy is mostly open, consumers are starting to spend, and investors seem optimistic. As J.P. Morgan’s chief US strategist Dubravko Lakos-Bujas recently put it, the economic gains are “not an event but rather a pro

  • Reddit Crypto Traders Rush for Riches Before the Pros Invade

    (Bloomberg) -- Matthew Tweed is worlds apart from Wall Street traders. The 20-year-old finished high school just two years ago, never went to college and works out of his bedroom at the family home in Surrey, England.Yet thanks to the fragmented new world of crypto, Tweed is making markets in Bitcoin derivatives with his one-man operation, which is connected to two of the largest exchanges -- alongside the hedge fund pros.After learning how to build low-latency market-making systems from a stran

  • This Semiconductor Growth Stock Just Crushed Earnings

    Cohu provides essential technology and testing equipment to major semiconductor producers, and it's thriving.

  • Just when investors thought carmakers were over the worst of the chips crisis, BMW delivers a doozy

    Shares in the German auto giant fell 5% on Tuesday.

  • These High-Growth Stocks Are Getting Hammered After Hours

    The stock market had a tough day on Wednesday, although the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) managed to gain a bit of ground despite pressure elsewhere. Two countervailing factors are forcing investors to maintain a balancing act, as corporate earnings have remained generally strong but economic data continues to show ongoing weakness. Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) and Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) have been a couple of the most exciting companies for investors over the past year.

  • Adidas hit by China boycott, Vietnam factory closures

    Adidas felt the impact of a Chinese boycott of Western brands on its second-quarter results on Thursday and is also suffering from the closure of factories in major supplier Vietnam due to rising COVID-19 infections. The German sportswear company still raised its outlook for full-year sales and profitability as it said it has seen demand recover in China since calls for a boycott in late March, and said it hopes to restore production in Vietnam soon. But Adidas shares were down 4.1% by 0950 GMT as analysts noted that its growth was lagging rivals Nike and Puma, which both reported that sales nearly doubled in recent earnings releases.

  • 4 Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in August

    These income stocks, with yields ranging from 2% to as high as 9.1%, can pack a punch for investors' portfolios.

  • Bonds Are Terrible Deals Right Now. What to Buy Instead.

    Treasuries may afford safety, but at yields far below inflation, you’re losing money every month, says one strategist.

  • These 2 Chinese Tech Stocks Could Be Safer Than Their Bigger Rivals

    China's ongoing crackdown on its top tech companies has rattled investors and crushed the sector's bellwether stocks, including Alibaba, Tencent (OTC: TCEHY), and Baidu. It's tempting to avoid all Chinese stocks until this regulatory storm ends, but investors should keep an eye on two companies that aren't as exposed to the government's wrath: NetEase (NASDAQ: NTES) and Bilibili (NASDAQ: BILI). NetEase is China's second-largest mobile game publisher after Tencent.

  • This Unusual Pot Stock Is Thriving Amid the Cannabis Boom

    The cannabis boom amid the coronavirus pandemic benefited the marijuana industry to a large extent. The marijuana boom also proved beneficial even for companies that do not directly grow or produce marijuana. One such pot-related company is Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: IIPR), a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires properties from medical cannabis companies and leases them back.

  • Tilray to make ‘sizeable’ U.S. deals ‘sooner rather than later’: analyst

    One analyst expects Tilray to invest in multiple U.S. cannabis producers to hit its sales goals.

  • How about genuine reform of capital-gains tax rates?

    Biden would set the rate way too high, but there is an ideal way to collect some revenue without killing innovation or growth

  • Viatris (VTRS) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

    Investors will look forward to regular top and bottom-line numbers and updates on the merger synergies when Viatris (VTRS) reports Q2 results.

  • Novavax (NVAX) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

    On Novavax's (NVAX) upcoming second-quarter earnings call, investor focus is likely to be on the company's progress with its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, NVX-CoV2373.