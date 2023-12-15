Hanford board position open

Dec. 14—EPHRATA — The Grant County Commissioners are looking for an interested county resident to serve on the Hanford Advisory Board.

The board works with the Washington Department of Ecology, the U.S. Department of Energy and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to oversee the cleanup process at the Hanford Site. The board's responsibilities include both short and long-term cleanup.

Meetings are held five times a year in the Tri-Cities and typically last two days, according to information from the commission office. The applicant nominated by Grant County officials would have to submit an application to the Tri-Party Agencies for approval.

The application is available on the "board, commissions and districts" page of the county's website, www.grantcountywa.gov under current vacancies.