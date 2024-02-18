Hanford CHP officer rescues abandoned puppies on highway

HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Puppies abandoned on the side of a highway in Hanford are now in the care of animal care professionals after a California Highway Patrol officer came to their rescue amidst a rainstorm.

CHP says Officer Suazo came upon 10 puppies, assumed to be abandoned, along State Route 43.

Officials say Suazo quickly rescued the dogs amidst a storm.











Photos released by the department reveal 10 dusty black and blonde colored pups in the backseat of Officer Suazo’s patrol vehicle.

CHP reassures the community the puppies are now safe and will be in the care of the Kings County Animal Control.

