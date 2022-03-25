Hanford contractor to pay nearly $3M in loan fraud case

A Hanford contractor and its owners will pay nearly $3 million after being accused of fraud related to a loan from a federal program to help small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“These funds were intended to help small and local businesses and keep the communities of Eastern Washington safe and strong, not to line the pockets of millionaire owners,” U.S. Attorney Vanessa Waldref, said in a statement.

HPM Corp., the occupational medicine contractor at the Hanford nuclear site, received a loan of just over $1.3 million in 2020 from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security, or CARES, Act, the Tri-City Herald reported.

A year later the U.S. Small Business Administration forgave the initial loan and about $13,500 in interest.

An investigation by the Department of Energy Office of Inspector General found that the loan money was not spent by the contractor but was transferred in 2021 to the personal checking account of Hollie Mooers, the founder and president of HPMC, and her husband, Grover Cleveland Mooers.

“Stealing money from pandemic relief funds is reprehensible,” said Teri Donaldson, DOE inspector general, in a statement released Thursday evening.

HPMC could not immediately be reached for comment Thursday evening.