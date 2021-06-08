Hanford man arrested for burglary

Jun. 7—HANFORD — Officers have arrested a man for breaking into vehicles and a garage.

According to a press release from the Hanford Police Department, a call was made on Saturday morning to a residence on W. Fargo Avenue regarding two thefts from vehicles and a burglary to a garage. On arriving, officers learned the victim had left two of his vehicles unlocked. On Friday evening and early Sunday morning, a subject entered both vehicles, stole several items and used the remote in one of the vehicles to gain access to the garage of the victim's residence. Once inside, the suspect removed several power tools and other items before fleeing the area.

Officers were able to able to coordinate with the victim and locate some of the stolen property on OfferUp.com. They then began communicating with the suspect on OfferUp and arranged the purchase of the stolen items. Officers met the suspect, identified as 29-year-old Daniel Martinez, in Visalia to make the purchase. Officers arrested Martinez on the spot and recovered most of the victim's stolen property.

"The Hanford Police Department reminds you to lock your car, conceal anything you can't take out of your car and if you see anything suspicious, to call the local police," the release stressed.

Martinez was booked into Kings County Jail for the burglary and other charges. While the suspect was arrested in Visalia, the press report states that he is from Hanford.