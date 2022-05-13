Hanford man convicted on multiple vehicle manslaughter charges

May 13—Pablo Macias Balladares, of Hanford, faces 16 years plus 50 years to life in state prison at sentencing, which will be held on June 10, after being convicted on multiple charges of vehicle manslaughter.

On May 5, after a four-day jury trial, the 39 year-old Balladares was convicted of two counts of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and driving while license suspended with a prior conviction for driving under the influence. The Kings County jury also found true two special allegations that Balladares personally inflicted great bodily injury in the commission of the offenses.

On Aug. 31, 2017, Balladares was driving 30 miles per hour over the speed limit while under the influence of alcohol and marijuana. Balladares struck another vehicle and severely injured the driver. Balladares' vehicle then struck a traffic pole killing two passengers and injuring another inside the vehicle.

The collision occurred at the intersection of Grangeville Boulevard and 9 1/4 Avenue in Hanford. The case was investigated by Officer Mitch Smith of the Hanford Police Department and jointly prosecuted by Deputy District Attorneys Stephen Hernandez Curd and Vicente Reyes of the Kings County District Attorney's Office.