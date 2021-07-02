Hanford PD arrests Visalia detective on charges of domestic abuse, DUI

Jul. 1—Hanford Police Department arrested a Visalia detective Wednesday on charges of misdemeanor domestic violence and DUI, according to Kings County booking records.

Samantha Adney was arrested shortly after 5 a.m. Wednesday, booked into the Kings County Jail at 7:30 a.m. and released roughly three hours later, according to the booking record.

While the records show the domestic abuse charge carried a $15,000 bail, she was released on citation, meaning she was issued a citation and released without paying bail under a promise to appear in court later, according to the Kings County Sheriff's Department.

The Visalia Police Department said Adney has been placed on administrative leave.

Adney was the 2020 VPD Officer of the Year and the Youth Services Unit at Valley Oak Middle School.