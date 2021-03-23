Hanford PD investigates double homicide

Julissa Zavala, The Hanford Sentinel, Calif.
·1 min read

Mar. 22—HANFORD — Hanford Police are investigating a double homicide after a 20-year-old man allegedly stabbed his ex-girlfriend and her brother to death during a domestic dispute Monday morning, officials said.

The incident occurred around 10:45 a.m. on Orange Street, near Glacier Way.

Police said the suspect called 911 and told them he had stabbed his ex-girlfriend and her brother. Officers said both victims, a 20-year-old woman and an 18-year-old man, were found stabbed to death when they arrived on scene.

Officials said the suspect also had stab wounds and was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was in stable condition and in police custody.

The incident is currently under investigation.

