Hanford PD: Man dies after ‘random act of violence’

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is dead in Hanford after being stabbed by a 23-year-old in what police describe as a random act of violence.

According to Hanford Police, they responded to a stabbing around 2:45 p.m. at the 99 Cents Only Store near 11th and Lacey Boulevard.

Upon arrival, responding officers say the victim, described as an elderly male, was in the middle aisle and had been stabbed. He was immediately rendered CPR and transferred to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Investigators were informed of two possible suspects, described as a man and his 23-year-old son, who had walked out of the store. The son was found with a knife and surrendered when police arrived.

Detectives say the father claimed he had no idea what his son had done and let the police take his son away.

Police say this was a random act of violence as the victim and suspect did not know each other.

