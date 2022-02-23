Hanford Police arrest grand theft suspect

Feb. 22—The Hanford Police department arrested a suspect in the recent retail thefts of merchandise from Ulta Beauty and Lowe's home improvement stores.

John Hayes was arrested after Hanford Police conducted a traffic stop. He was taken into custody and booked into Kings County jail on several charges of grand theft, a police report states.

Hayes, 42, was followed into Hanford by Visalia police detectives, according to the report, which identifies him as a suspect in a series of retail thefts from Ulta Beauty and Lowe's totaling $16,864.

The arrest was part of joint efforts between the Hanford, Visalia, Porterville and Clovis police departments, according to a Hanford Police press release.

The thefts are alleged to have occurred between December 2021 and February 2022. Hayes is believed to have committed at least 20 retail thefts during that time frame.

His bail was set at $40,000.