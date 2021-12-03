Hanford Police arrest suspect in child molestation case

Dec. 2—A man has been arrested on suspicion of child molestation conducted in California and Washington, according to reports by the Hanford Police Department.

In April, officers were dispatched to investigate a sexual assault incident involving several family members in Hanford. During the investigation, four young female victims reportedly disclosed that they had been sexually assaulted by their uncle, Ramon Quezeda Lepez. These incidents occurred in the City of Hanford, and also in the State of Washington where the families would migrate to work from May to October each year.

Based on the investigation, Lepez was reported to have targeted his nieces when they were as young as 6 years old. Lepez allegedly sexually assaulted the young victims until they were old enough to understand it was wrong and tell him to stop, according to reports. The parents of the young girls confronted Lepez and said they were going to report the incidents to the police. Lepez then fled to Minnesota to work with another relative.

On Nov. 24, family members notified detectives that Lepez was back in Hanford to attend his daughter's 15th birthday party. Lepez was located and transported to the Hanford Police Department for questioning, after which he was arrested and booked into Kings County Jail.