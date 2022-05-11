Hanford shooting leaves one man injured Sunday

May 10—A 15 year-old male was shot in the leg, two suspects were arrested and multiple guns confiscated Sunday evening in the 600 block of S. Redington St. in Hanford, according to police officials.

Hanford Police officers were in the area when gunshots were heard and responded to where they believed the shots had been fired from, locating the male victim with a gun shot wound to his lower leg. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment, and his injuries did not appear to be life threatening.

Additional officers in the area located a suspect vehicle fleeing the scene and stopped the vehicle. The driver, Kevin Alexander, 30, was detained and an AR-15 rifle was reportedly located in the back seat of the vehicle. Hanford Police also received information about a second male fleeing on foot. Hanford Police located and detained the man, who was identified as Eric Alexander.

The crime scene lead to the discovery of over 10 shell casings including rounds consistent with the AR-15 rifle and with the 9mm firearm later reportedly discovered by officers discarded in a trashcan nearby.

Hanford detectives later executed a search warrant for the home of Eric Alexander, 31, where a a shotgun and a handgun were located. Both subjects were arrested and booked on multiple charges.