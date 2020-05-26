Hang Lung Offers Food and Basic Necessities to Unemployed and Underprivileged Families Impacted by COVID-19

HONG KONG, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hong Kong's economy is being hit hard by COVID-19, with the unemployment rate climbing to a 10-year record high. In view of the difficulties faced by underprivileged groups, Hang Lung is partnering with three organizations to distribute food packs to more than 2,000 local households between May and July, drawing funding from the "Hang Lung Novel Coronavirus Relief Fund".

Volunteers from the Hang Lung As One Volunteer Team help deliver fresh food packs to low-income families, the elderly and disabled in the Shek Kip Mei and Kai Tak areas. More

Volunteers from the Hang Lung As One Volunteer Team learn practical tips on engaging with elderly people, and produce DIY anti-epidemic gifts via online training classes. More

Mr. Weber Lo, Chief Executive Officer of Hang Lung Properties, said, "COVID-19 has had a deep impact on all aspects of life in Hong Kong, and many people are struggling as a result of having insufficient working hours or being laid off. Working with a social enterprise and two non-profits, Hang Lung is providing healthy food and daily necessities to those in need, together with moral support from our corporate volunteers. This is the next level of support to Hong Kong's most needy people, following our earlier donation of protective anti-epidemic items. This all reflects a key corporate value at Hang Lung – caring for the community."

The three partner organizations are Delicious Express, Hans Andersen Club and Lok Kwan Social Service. Hang Lung's partnership with Delicious Express see fresh food packs being delivered to beneficiaries of 13 welfare organizations and schools in Yuen Long, Tuen Mun, Sham Shui Po, Tai Kok Tsui, Shek Kip Mei and Kwai Chung districts, covering low-income families, sub-divided unit residents, ragpickers, and elderly people living alone. By offering healthy, fresh food to people in need, we hope to help them stay strong and well during this critical time. Hang Lung also joins forces with Hans Andersen Club to distribute food and daily commodities to underprivileged families in the Wong Tai Sin area, as well as organizing workshops to help parents and children find ways to relieve their stress.