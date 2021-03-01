Hang Seng Adopts Sweeping Changes to Hong Kong’s Stock Gauge

1 / 2

Hang Seng Adopts Sweeping Changes to Hong Kong’s Stock Gauge

Felix Tam
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Hang Seng Indexes Co. plans what will be one of the biggest revamps to Hong Kong’s 51-year-old stock benchmark, a move that will affect tens of billions of dollars in funds tracking it.

The wide-ranging overhauls to the Hang Seng Index include increasing the number of constituents to 80 companies from 52 and limiting a stock’s weighting to 8%, the firm said in a statement on Monday. Implementation of the changes will begin as early as its May index review and go through mid-2022.

The HSI, which in 2020 lagged global peers by the most in decades, has been moving away from being filled with financial and property stocks in recent years at a time when China’s tech giants hold growing sway. In 2019, the information technology sector overtook financials as the index’s largest industry by market value, according to a December consultation paper detailing proposed changes to the benchmark.

The changes include reducing the 10% maximum weighting a company could have in the HSI. The new limit will be 8% and apply to all members, and will also be applied to the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index, effective from the index rebalancing in June. The benchmark currently caps secondary listings or shares with unequal voting rights at 5%.

The announcement follows a record buying frenzy from mainland traders that sent the stock gauge past the 30,000 point level in January for the first time since May 2019, led by heavyweights like Tencent Holdings Ltd. and Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd.

READ: Alibaba Among Stocks to Benefit From HSI Reform: Street Wrap

The Asian financial hub has become a preferred venue the past several years for a wave of Chinese megacaps to sell shares. Kuaishou Technology, backed by Tencent, surged 161% on its debut last month in the world’s biggest internet initial public offering since Uber Technologies Inc. The HSI revamp will also shorten the listing history requirement to three months for new companies effective May.

In addition, Hang Seng Indexes will ensure 20 to 25 of constituents in the benchmark are classified as Hong Kong firms, a number that will be evaluated every two years. The proportion of mainland companies in the index by market value was 79% in 2020, it said in December’s paper.

On Friday, the company said it would add Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd., Haidilao International Holding Ltd. and Longfor Group Holdings Ltd., expanding the benchmark to 55 members from 52 effective March 15.

(Updates throughout, adds chart and table. A previous version of this story corrected month of Kuaishou’s debut in second last paragraph)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Debt Engineers Tackle Climate Change With Bonds to Rewild Land

    (Bloomberg) -- For green finance enthusiasts, a new flavor of debt could emerge this year -- nature bonds.Sales of green bonds -- which typically raise money for clean energy projects -- are expected to grow by a third this year to record levels, as governments and companies look to capitalize on booming demand at the same time as bolstering their image. Yet academics and activists say this alone isn’t enough to save the planet.They’re lobbying for securities that more explicitly protect the natural world -- and are likely to get a hearing from policy makers when the United Nations meets in coming months to discuss biodiversity and climate change. Those issues are climbing up the agenda as governments decide how to spend trillions to recover from the virus.“Sovereign bonds are obviously so important now with with the crisis response and then the economic recovery, and nature should be right at the heart of that,” said Nick Robins, a professor at the London School of Economics’ Grantham Research Institute and a former fund manager. “Nature-based solutions for climate change can be very labor-intensive, so if you’re thinking about financing a green recovery they are a really good place to prioritize your public spending.”Countries could pay less interest on the debt if they meet environmental targets. That’s a similar approach to so-called sustainability-linked bonds for companies, which have been exploding in use this year.Research organization Finance for Biodiversity Initiative has a framework for how such “nature-performance bonds” could operate in practice. It’s in talks together with the World Bank, the U.S., China and European countries to also potentially offer debt relief to emerging-market nations if they can green their borrowing in this manner.Pakistan could be first out of the blocks to issue up to $1 billion of these so-called nature-performance bonds this year, according to Malik Amin Aslam, a climate-change adviser to Prime Minister Imran Khan. Uruguay is also exploring such bonds, its debt chief Herman Kamil said.There are also alternative suggestions. Henry Boucher, deputy chief investment officer at Sarasin & Partners LLP, was spurred into action after the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change pointed to land use as accounting for a quarter of man-made greenhouse gas emissions.Back to EdenHe’s called his proposal “Eden bonds.” His idea is for governments to issue long-term debt to buy private land and essentially pay investors interest to keep it wild. Investors could then supplement this income by selling carbon credits or credits linked to species restoration. When the bond matures, the government would pay back its debt, leaving the public sector owning the land.“We’re getting to a point where we have very little natural-capital stock left,” said Boucher in an interview. “Why issue more debt to buy land today when you are already maxed out on issuance to pay for the pandemic? The answer is that climate change and biodiversity loss are even bigger problems.”While the management of nature may significantly affect nations’ long-term economic outlook -- an issue especially pertinent to commodity producers -- so far investors have mostly focused on more conventional considerations such as debt-to-growth ratios. It’s only now that governments and credit rating agencies are looking to put a price on climate risks or opportunities.“If Nairobi runs out of water, that has got to affect Kenya’s sovereign debt, surely?” said Martijn Wilder, co-founding partner of Pollination, whose investment arm aims to be the world’s largest manager of natural capital assets. “But people aren’t thinking about that, these are just things people don’t get. We’ve just got to recognize we’re at the start of a journey, really.”Existing bond frameworks have already been used in some cases to preserve nature. Poland issued the first sovereign green bond in 2016, saying it would spend some of the money on natural parks. France also put biodiversity protection as one of the uses for its inaugural offering, while the Seychelles pioneered blue bonds in 2018 to support sustainable fisheries.The topic of biodiversity -- maintaining a variety of plant and animal life -- will be the focus of a U.N. conference in China in May and then a theme at the next major climate change conference in November in Glasgow. It’s expected to lead to more specific targets after dozens of countries pledged last year to reverse biodiversity loss by 2030.“We keep talking about nature as the birds that we have to protect, as the endangered species,” said Nina Seega, research director for sustainable finance at the Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership, who co-authored a handbook on nature-related risks published Monday. “Whereas in all actuality, nature is crop diversity which guarantees we have food to put on our tables. Nature is the ability of bees to provide pollination services that are vital for food production.”The issue has also been given a spur by the election of U.S. President Joe Biden, who has promised to conserve 30% of U.S. land by 2030, and by a recent U.K. government review led by Partha Dasgupta that emphasized taking into account the value of nature.Ethical Debt Glossary: ESG, SLB, SLL, KPIs and MoreAs demand for environmental, social and governance assets takes off, specialist investors are keen. The risk, however, is a fragmentation of the green finance market, with so many different flavors of bonds.“If there’s a way for sovereigns to do that in a mainstream-market way, a benchmark issuance that’s index-eligible, you can have your cake and eat it,” said Christopher Kaminker, who leads the sustainable investment team at Lombard Odier Investment Managers.(Updates with link to handbook in 15th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Logitech sees pandemic-driven growth continuing, hikes 2021 guidance

    The company's Switzerland-listed shares were up 3.2% at 0850 GMT after it raised its 2021 sales growth forecast to about 63% in constant currencies, up from the 57%-60% range it previously expected. Logitech said sales for fiscal 2022, measured in constant currency terms, would be flat to plus or minus 5%.

  • China Fintech Curbs That Hit Ant Were No Surprise: Ping An

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s curbs on fintech that thwarted a massive stock sale by Ant Group Co. have been under consideration for years and weren’t a surprise to those in the industry, according to an executive at China’s biggest insurer by market value.Like Ant, Ping An Insurance (Group) Co. was in the midst of planning a public listing for a fintech unit when regulators began issuing a flurry of rules to contain the country’s burgeoning online lending industry. Its Lufax Holding Ltd. debuted on the New York Stock Exchange days before the most-sweeping checks were unveiled in November, followed closely by the abrupt suspension of Ant’s initial public offering.While the string of tightening moves has prompted investors to dump Chinese tech stocks and led to deep cuts in valuations, industry players saw them coming, Jessica Tan, co-chief executive officer of Ping An said in an interview. Tan, 43, oversees Ping An’s technology units including Lufax and OneConnect Financial Technology Co.“Chinese regulators don’t suddenly throw a regulation at you and say ‘we will do this,’” Tan said while on a visit to her native Singapore. “Every regulation that has been announced, it’s not a surprise to any of us, including Ant. Ant knows these regulations as well.”Despite the warnings, global investors and bankers were caught off guard when the authorities derailed Ant’s planned $35 billion IPO on the eve of its listing, pointing to the changed regulatory environment. The IPO had created a frenzy, with orders topping $3 trillion and shares in the gray market trading at a 50% premium to the offer price.Ant, Lufax and their rivals must now comply with new rules that curb expansion and force firms to boost capital to finance lending.“These regulations have been discussed for the past two years, so all of us know” them, Tan said, citing warnings in Lufax’s public offering documents. “For us, we’ve already complied with the regulations, so we don’t expect any change.”Lufax WarningLufax warned in its prospectus that China’s retail credit and wealth management industries “may not develop as we anticipate,” and the regulatory frameworks “remain uncertain for the foreseeable future.”During a roadshow before the listing in October, the company said it planned to increase the proportion of loan risk it bears with lending partners to 20% from 2% because of potential regulatory demands, people familiar have said.Proposed online micro-lending rules announced on Nov. 2 called for platform operators to provide at least 30% of the funding for loans extended jointly with partners including banks. Ant’s IPO was halted the next day, just two days before the planned listing in Hong Kong and Shanghai.Ant, Jack Ma’s fintech juggernaut, wasn’t aware of the draft regulations until they were published to solicit public comments, the company said in a emailed statement. The company had fully disclosed in its prospectus all known material risks, including those relating to potential regulatory changes, Ant said.The document carried lengthy warnings about China’s “highly complex, continuously evolving” regime, and also outlined Ant’s response at the time to draft rules on financial holding companies that would be subject to additional scrutiny.China’s regulatory clampdown continues to weigh on its fintech sector as more rules are rolled out. Authorities announced new requirements on co-lending last month, capping the business at no more than 50% of banks’ outstanding loans. The New York-traded shares of both Ping An units tumbled last week, joining a tech sell-off.As the price movements show, “investors are still worried about regulatory tightening,” said Kevin Kwek, a Singapore-based analyst at Sanford C. Bernstein. While the latest rule impacts Ant more due to its size, “investors generally expect that tightening isn’t quite done yet.”Last month’s requirements on online lending were released only after officials “fully” sought feedback from various types of financial institutions, which widely recognized the rule changes, the banking regulator said last week. The agency will continue to close loopholes in its regulatory system to better prevent risks, it said in a statement on its website.Lufax, which was once among China’s largest peer-to-peer lenders, was forced to morph into a financial giant offering wealth management and retail lending after Chinese authorities launched a sweeping crackdown on the P2P sector three years ago.Profit JumpLufax reported a 17% jump in fourth-quarter profit as tax expenses dropped, even after cutting loan rates for borrowers to comply with relevant new rules. It also gave guidance for a 48% surge in net income for the first quarter from the previous three months.Shenzhen-based Ping An has been growing in other parts of Asia and beyond. OneConnect Financial has expanded into 14 countries, most recently in Abu Dhabi, the Philippines and Malaysia. The firm is looking to hire about 100 people in Southeast Asia, adding to a staff of 400, after revenue grew about 40% last year, she said.“The big trend is that all financial institutions will increasingly spend more and more on technology,” said Tan, who built the fintech unit about five years ago. OneConnect will help fill the gap with software and innovation for firms that aren’t able to do it all themselves, she said.(Updates with regulator comment in 15th paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • UAE’s Amanat Buys Cambridge Medical in $232 Million Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- United Arab Emirates-based Amanat Holdings PJSC, which invests in health care and education, has acquired a local rehabilitation firm for an enterprise value of $232 million, underlining the robust demand for specialist medical services in the Gulf region.Amanat said it bought Cambridge Medical and Rehabilitation Center following a bidding process through a combination of cash and debt from TVM Capital Healthcare, a private equity firm focused on emerging markets. Amanat’s shares rose as much as 2.6%, the most since Jan. 21. The stock pared gains and traded 2.2% higher as of 12:17 p.m. local time, the third-biggest increase among 37 members of the DFM General Index, which was up 0.1%.Cambridge Medical and Rehabilitation Center is a post-acute care and rehabilitation provider, with more than 250 beds across three facilities -- two in the UAE and one in Saudi Arabia. It reported revenue of $75.3 million and net income of $15.2 million for 2020.Aging populations and rising life expectancy have boosted demand for health care in the region. NMC Health Plc has attracted considerable interest for its UAE and Oman hospitals, while Saudi Arabia’s largest provider of dental care is considering a range of strategic options including a sale.“Post-acute care and rehabilitation has proven to be one of the most resilient subsectors during the pandemic,” said Mohamad Hamade, CEO of Amanat. With the acquisition and another business it already owns, Amanat expects to build the region’s biggest provider of post-acute care and rehabilitation services.With this transaction, Amanat has fully deployed the 2.5 billion dirhams ($680.6 million) it received from investors since it was listed in Dubai in 2014. TVM Capital Healthcare was advised by deNovo Corporate Advisors, a spokesman for the Dubai-based boutique bank said.(Updates with shares in third paragraph, deNovo’s role in final.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Banks in EU to publish world's first 'green' yardstick from next year

    Banks in the European Union would have to publish a groundbreaking "green asset ratio" (GAR) as a core measure of their climate-friendly business activities from next year, the EU's banking watchdog proposed on Monday. As the trend in sustainable investing gathers pace, regulators want investors to get more reliable information on a bank's exposures to climate change as storms and other weather events affect the value of their assets and liabilities. The European Banking Authority (EBA) said the ratio, put out to formal public consultation on Monday, will measure the amount of climate-friendly loans, advances and debt securities compared to total assets on a lender's balance sheet to reach a percent figure.

  • Asian stocks rally, battered bond market tries to steady

    Asian shares rallied on Monday as some semblance of calm returned to bond markets after last week's wild ride, while progress in the huge U.S. stimulus package underpinned optimism about the global economy and sent oil prices higher. Investors are also counting on upbeat news from a raft of U.S. data due this week including the February payrolls report. Yields on U.S. 10-year notes came off to 1.41%, from last week's peak of 1.61%, though they still ended last week 11 basis points higher and were up 50 basis points on the year so far.

  • Buffett upbeat on U.S. and Berkshire, buys back stock even as pandemic hits results

    Warren Buffett's enthusiasm for the future of America and his company Berkshire Hathaway Inc has not been dimmed by the coronavirus pandemic. Buffett used his annual letter to investors to assure he and his successors would be careful stewards of their money at Berkshire, where "the passage of time" and "an inner calm" would help serve them well. Despite the disappearance last year of more than 31,000 jobs from Berkshire's workforce, Buffett retained his trademark optimism, buying back a record $24.7 billion of its stock in 2020 in a sign he considers it undervalued.

  • True Test for Saudi Markets Still to Come After Khashoggi Report

    (Bloomberg) -- Monday may provide the true test for Saudi Arabian markets following the U.S. intelligence report that said Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman signed off on the killing of columnist Jamal Khashoggi.The benchmark Tadawul All Share Index fell 0.5% on Sunday, a move that barely reflected the slump in emerging markets at the end of last week when Saudi markets were closed. The relatively muted response may be a sign of relief that the sanctions announced by the U.S. weren’t tougher, though the lower participation of foreign investors on a Sunday might have clouded the picture, analysts said.President Joe Biden’s administration imposed only modest new sanctions on the kingdom when the report was released last week. Still, the president said in an interview with Univision News that he told Saudi King Salman that “the rules are changing” in the kingdom’s relationship with the U.S. and promised “significant changes” on Monday.Saudi Arabia said it “rejects the negative, false and unacceptable assessment in the report” that implicated the crown prince, the king’s son and effective ruler.The report “may affect international institutions’ flows into the Saudi market in the short term, especially until Biden’s Monday speech,” said Mohammed Ali Yasin, chief strategy officer at Al Dhabi Capital Ltd in Abu Dhabi. “But local money, whether retail or institutional, will be steady.”Outflows from the Saudi stock exchange rose to a record of 6.6 billion riyals ($1.76 billion) in October 2018, the month Khashoggi was killed at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. It was the biggest exodus from Saudi markets since the country introduced measures in 2015 that made it easier for foreigners to invest in its stock market.Saudi bonds will be on investors’ radars in anticipation of further measures from Washington. The country’s $2.25 billion of dollar bonds maturing in 2061 rallied Friday, with yields falling 3 basis points, after dropping for five consecutive sessions. Meanwhile, the country’s risk of default as measured by credit default swaps jumped the most since September.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Forget Dogecoin: These Are the Smartest Stocks to Buy Now

    Since hitting the bear market low on March 23, the benchmark S&P 500 and tech-focused Nasdaq Composite have returned 73% and 96%, respectively, through Feb. 23, 2021. For example, Bitcoin, the largest digital currency by market cap, has gained nearly 620% through Feb. 23 since the March 23 bottom for the stock market. Dogecoin has gained almost 1,050% year-to-date, and is up just shy of 2,000% on a trailing four-month basis.

  • Netflix, Disney Win Big at a Golden Globes Suited for a Pandemic

    (Bloomberg) -- Netflix Inc. and Walt Disney Co. emerged as the big winners at the Golden Globe awards, taking home most of the evening’s prizes for their films and television shows, in an awards show tailor-made for the unusual pandemic-affected times.Disney grabbed the top award, best dramatic motion picture, for “Nomadland,” while the film’s director Chloe Zhao became the second-ever woman to take home that prize. Netflix especially dominated in television, with “The Crown” and “Queen’s Gambit,” grabbing a handful of awards at the ceremony. In all, the two studios won 15 of the prizes handed out Sunday by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association in a NBC broadcast hosted by comic actors Tina Fey and Amy Poehler.The dominance of the top global streaming service and the top traditional studio won’t surprise many. For the past year, many theaters have been closed, and the biggest new films have been delayed or put online. That also meant studios had to hold back at least some of their multimillion-dollar marketing budgets, making it harder to suss out clear favorites. Instead, online viewing was on the rise, with even Disney leaning hard into the change, expanding its Disney+ streaming service and debuting top films over the internet.Other streaming services, particularly Amazon.com Inc., also picked up key prizes. “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” won best picture, musical or comedy, and its star Sacha Baron Cohen won the Golden Globe for his performance. Other winners included Daniel Kaluuya, who was named best supporting actor in a motion picture for his role in “Judas and the Black Messiah,” a Warner Bros. film about the FBI’s infiltration of the Black Panthers. John Boyega was voted best supporting actor in a TV role for his part in “Small Axe,” an Amazon show about London’s West Indian community, and “Schitt’s Creek” captured the award for best TV comedy.Because of Covid-19, the 78th Golden Globes were held with presenters and winners appearing remotely, unlike past years, when the awards were handed out in a banquet room at the Beverly Hilton hotel before a TV audience of millions. They’re also usually held in January, when many awards contenders are still playing in theaters.Read more: See the full list of winners here.An opening monologue from comedians Fey and Poehler highlighted the oddity. Rather than hosting the show from a stage at the Hilton, they spoke from separate stages in Los Angeles and New York.“Normally this room is full of celebrities, but tonight our audience on both coasts is made of smoking hot first responders,” Fey said. “We are so grateful for the work that you do, and that you’re here, so that the celebrities can stay safely at home.”The picture has been much brighter for TV, which the Globes also celebrate. Millions of people stuck at home in the U.S. and abroad over the past year swarmed to streaming services like Netflix and Disney+, which now count hundreds of millions of subscribers globally.In addition to winning best television drama, Netflix’s British royal chronicle “The Crown,” saw the actors who played Princess Diana and Prince Charles, Emma Corrin and Josh O’Connor, both take home acting awards. Gillian Anderson won a supporting Golden Globe for her portrayal of Margaret Thatcher in the series.With film nominees like “Mank” and popular series like “The Crown,” Netflix led the nominations with 42. Disney was second with 20, including a best-picture nod for the movie “Nomadland” and its star Frances McDormand.The year’s awards also come against the backdrop of controversy surrounding the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the group of journalists that chooses the nominees and winners.Read more: Golden Globes promise to add Black membersA lawsuit filed by a Norwegian journalist who was denied membership accused the organization of corruption, laid out in a series of exposes by the Los Angeles Times. The suit was dismissed, but several members told the newspaper awards can effectively be “bought” with expensive press junkets, among other inappropriate behavior.The group has also been criticized for failing to have a Black member for at least 20 years and for overlooking some of the buzziest Black-led pictures this year with their film-drama nominations. “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” and “Da 5 Bloods” are expected to be nominated for best picture at this year’s Academy Awards, according to the website Gold Derby. The Oscar nominations come out on March 15.The HFPA told the newspaper that none of the allegations had been proven in court, and they reflected “unconscious bias” against its “diverse membership.”Even with pandemic, the Golden Globes remain a big marketing showcase. Last year’s telecast drew a U.S. TV audience of 18.3 million viewers, putting it among the most-watched nonsports shows of the year. The Oscars, the movie industry’s most-prestigious awards, drew an audience of 24.3 million.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Rocket Lab Nears Deal To Go Public Via Merger With SPAC Vector Acquisition: WSJ

    Space-transportation startup Rocket Lab USA Inc. is nearing a deal to go public through a merger with special purpose acquisition company Vector Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: VACQ), the Wall Street Journal reported Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter. What Happened: According to the WSJ report, the deal could value the small-satellite launch firm at about $4.1 billion, including debt, and could be finalized by Monday. The deal comes amid a wave of SPAC mergers on Wall Street in recent months. San Francisco, California-based Vector Acquisition raised $300 million through an initial public offering in September last year. The SPAC is backed by technology-focused private equity firm Vector Capital. Rocket Lab, like British billionaire Richard Branson’s Virgin Orbit LLC, is focused on launching smaller satellites into space, while Tesla Inc. (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk’s SpaceX sends heavier satellites into higher orbits. SpaceX raised 0 million in a funding round in early February that valued the company at $74 billion. Branson’s other entity, Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE), went public through a SPAC merger in 2019. Last week, the space tourism company reported a net loss for the fourth quarter that narrowed from the prior year despite nil revenue. See Also: 3 Former SPACs Report Earnings: What Fisker, Velodyne Lidar, Virgin Galactic Investors Should Know Why It Matters: Rocket Lab has already launched 97 satellites for the government and for private companies, according to the company’s website. The startup’s backers include defense giant Lockheed Martin Corp. (NYSE: LMT). Rocket Lab could reportedly use the proceeds from the deal to fund the development of a medium-lift Neutron launch vehicle to be used for satellite mega-constellations, space missions, and commercial spaceflight. The rocket could be positioned as a lower-cost alternative to larger vehicles. The company is also developing the Photon Spacecraft for the NASA moon mission. Price Movement: Vector Acquisition closed almost 0.7% lower on Friday at $10.25. Photo courtesy: Rocket Lab USA Inc. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaFisker's Goals Go Well Beyond Simply Chipping Away Tesla's Market Share: CEOWhy Tesla Took Off Standard Range Model Y From Its Offerings© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • 5 Top Stocks For March

    The company's in the midst of a turnaround that began in 2019 when new management took over. Under CEO Lev Peker, Carparts.com has jettisoned underperforming brands and consolidated the company's operations, which had previously included banners like JC Whitney and Auto Parts Warehouse, under the Carparts.com brand, making marketing and brand-building much more efficient. Gross margin has increased for six quarters in a row now, allowing the company to reinvest a greater percentage of revenue back in the business, and e-commerce sales jumped 105% in the third quarter.

  • Board meeting, Chinese asset sale plan lift Danone shares

    Shares in Danone's, which is expected to hold a board meeting on Monday amid shareholder pressure to improve governance and boost returns, rose 2% after it announced plans to sell its stake in Chinese dairy firm Mengniu. Danone will use the gains from the sale to buy back its own shares, the French food company said in a statement issued late on Sunday. "We see this as a further positive step in tidying up Danone's non-core portfolio and a signal of serious intent on the portfolio generally, consistent with recent announcements," Jefferies analysts wrote in a note.

  • Oil jumps on vaccine optimism, U.S. stimulus

    Oil prices rose more than $1 on Monday, supported by optimism over COVID-19 vaccinations, a U.S. stimulus package and growing factory activity in Europe despite restrictions imposed to curb the coronavirus. Brent crude was up $1.08 or 1.7% to $65.50 per barrel by 0959 GMT, and U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude jumped $1.04 or 1.7% to $62.54 a barrel. "The three major supportive factors are the prevalent vaccine rollouts, the optimism about economic growth and the view that the oil balance will get tighter as a result of the first two points," PVM Oil Associates analyst Tamas Varga said.

  • Danone Plans to Sell China Dairy Stake to Appease Shareholders

    (Bloomberg) -- Danone is preparing to sell its stake in a Chinese dairy company to fund stock buybacks as the French company tries to boost shareholder returns amid pressure from disgruntled investors.Danone said Sunday it plans to sell its stake in China Mengniu Dairy Co., which has a market value of more than $2 billion, later this year. Most of the proceeds would be used to fund share repurchases. Danone shares rose as much as 2.6%.The announcement comes hours before Danone’s board reportedly meets to discuss its response to calls from investors such as Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. for management changes. Danone Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Emmanuel Faber is facing demands for him to give up one or both of his positions at the company, which he has led since 2014.China Mengniu climbed 1.5% early Monday amid a broader market rally in Hong Kong. Shares of the company, which makes milk, ice cream and cheese, have gained 54% over the past 12 months.Faber said last month that Danone will divest assets that don’t contribute to profitable growth. The CEO is under scrutiny after Danone shares lost a quarter of their value last year. Bluebell Capital Partners has also called on the company to replace him.Danone CEO to Open Talks With Shareholders as Sales DeclineDanone first took a stake in Mengniu in 2013. Its 9.8% holding is currently held indirectly in a venture with COFCO Corp., Mengniu’s biggest shareholder, and first Danone will convert the investment into a direct holding.The conversion process is subject to regulatory approval and the divestiture could take place in one or several transactions, depending on market conditions, the French company said. The book value of the holding is 850 million euros ($1.03 billion).Mengniu said in a statement it respects Danone’s decision and the move won’t affect its business strategies and plans. The move will cut COFCO’s holding to 21.4% from the current 31.3%.The Chinese dairy maker is expected to post a 17% profit decline for 2020 amid the pandemic’s disruption of the supply chain and logistics, after reporting profit growth of more than 30% in both 2018 and 2019.Danone said that China will remain highly strategic for the company following the sale. The company started a strategic review in October, when it also announced plans to sell smaller businesses such as the Vega protein-powder brand and operations in Argentina.(Updates with market value of stake in second paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Cloud tech use in forex trading to soar by 2025: survey

    A bulk of the trading in the $6.6 trillion-a-day foreign exchange markets is expected to be on cloud technology over the next five years, according to a survey conducted by fintech firm Integral. Two-thirds of 94 heads and senior managers in currency trading at banks and buy-side institutions, surveyed between September 2020 and January 2021, expect to adopt the secure and cost effective cloud based solutions to "a significant degree" from just 26% now. Cloud technology, as against the widely used on-premise technology in foreign exchange trading, is hardly a new concept with companies increasingly using it to make data management more cost-effective, centralised and efficient.

  • Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Added Shares Of Palantir, Twitter, And Sold Apple, Facebook On Friday

    Cathie Wood made some more moves in tech for her Ark Invest portfolio on Friday. Wood, founder and CEO of ARK Investment Management, is a big name in the investment world — her company's portfolios have been bringing in returns of more than 100%. See Also: Cathie Wood Talks Innovators And Disruptors. What Happened: On Friday, during a volatile day of trading that saw the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ: SPY) break below the $380 mark in after-hours trading, Ark Invest was bullish and bearish on certain tech names. Ark Invest dipped once again into Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR), with the fund adding 3,365,400 shares to its portfolio, according to data on Benzinga Pro. Palantir makes big data analytics software used by the United States government, among other customers. In 2008, Palantir released Gotham, a data analytics platform for the U.S. government’s intelligence and defense sectors. Shares of Palantir jumped nearly 3% to $24.55 in Friday’s after-hours session following Ark’s posting of the big buy. See Also: How To Buy Palantir Stock Other Ark Moves: Ark also added 497,050 shares of social media giant Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) on Friday. Twitter shares were trading higher following the company's Thursday analyst day event, in which it shared a bullish three-year forecast. Multiple analysts on Friday raised their price targets on the stock. Additionally, the stock may be reacting to a new paid Super Follow feature. Shares of Twitter ended main trading hours on Friday up roughly 3% at $77.06 per share, and then rose to 77.25 in the after-hours session. Meanwhile, Ark went in the opposite direction for the likes of Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ: FB), with the fund selling 551,131 and 71,281 shares, respectively. Shares of several technology companies were trading lower this week along with the overall market as higher bond yields put pressure on growth stocks and other equities. By close of trading Friday, Apple was trading slightly higher by 0.22% to $121.26 a share and Facebook higher by 1.15% at $257.62 a share. Photo courtesy: Cory Doctorow via Flickr See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaThinking About Buying Stock In BP, AMC Or Palantir?Thinking About Buying Stock In Roku, Disney, Gevo Or Palantir?© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • For manga's striving artists, success lurks online

    Manga artist Kamentotsu didn't expect much when he uploaded a four-panel strip about an anthropomorphic bear who runs a cake shop to his Twitter account three years ago. "Publishing company editors have gone from bringing up manga artists, like they are farming, to hunting for them," said Kamentotsu, who goes by his pen name and wears a mask in media appearances. For Japan's striving manga artists, many of whom toil in obscurity for low pay, that means going viral can be life changing.

  • 3 Things Keeping You From Getting Rich in the Stock Market

    It's possible to get rich by investing in the stock market, even if you're not already wealthy. Whether you're new to the stock market or have been investing for years, there are a few things to avoid if your goal is to make as much money as possible. If you're worried about the market crashing or nervous about investing, in general, you may be tempted to invest primarily in bonds or other conservative investments.

  • Bitcoin Bounces Back Above $47K Despite Bearish Chart Pattern

    A bearish engulfing candle is just one signal amongst many market indicators and some analysts say the bull market is intact.