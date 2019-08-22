Is Hang Seng Bank Limited (HKG:11) Potentially Undervalued?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Hang Seng Bank Limited (HKG:11). The company's stock saw significant share price movement during recent months on the SEHK, rising to highs of HK$205.4 and falling to the lows of HK$165.3. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Hang Seng Bank's current trading price of HK$171.3 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Hang Seng Bank’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Check out our latest analysis for Hang Seng Bank

What's the opportunity in Hang Seng Bank?

According to my valuation model, Hang Seng Bank seems to be fairly priced at around 11.43% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Hang Seng Bank today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is HK$153.72, there’s only an insignificant downside when the price falls to its real value. In addition to this, Hang Seng Bank has a low beta, which suggests its share price is less volatile than the wider market.

What kind of growth will Hang Seng Bank generate?

SEHK:11 Past and Future Earnings, August 22nd 2019 More

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with a relatively muted profit growth of 5.7% expected over the next couple of years, growth doesn’t seem like a key driver for a buy decision for Hang Seng Bank, at least in the short term.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? 11’s future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on 11, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on Hang Seng Bank. You can find everything you need to know about Hang Seng Bank in the latest infographic research report. If you are no longer interested in Hang Seng Bank, you can use our free platform to see my list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.