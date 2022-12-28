'Hang tight!" Police officer dodges truck skidding into patrol car along an icy highway.
Police dashcam footage captured the alarming moment an Ohio officer avoided a truck sliding down an icy road.
Police dashcam footage captured the alarming moment an Ohio officer avoided a truck sliding down an icy road.
Shkreli predicted Mr Bankman-Fried, currently under house arrest, could face challenges if convicted on fraud charge
Pat Barry will join his partner Rose Namajunas on the grappling mats at FURY Pro Grappling 6 later this year.
When it’s not facing ongoing backlash from both federal and state lawmakers, TikTok is breeding some genuinely funny memes and trends. Enter: The Celebrity Death Hoax.
Strip Leaders MGM and Caesars will face one outspoken billionaire and another more quiet one who both have plans to make a huge mark on Las Vegas' iconic road.
A blast of arctic air advanced over much of the U.S. on Thursday, triggering dramatic temperature drops and blizzard conditions.
'Bigfoot' Silva books return despite massive losing streak.
NBC Sports Bay Area's Donte Whitner doesn't think a healthy Jimmy Garoppolo should displace Brock Purdy if the veteran returns.
"Unfortunately, he can't be a million miles away from him in this movie, so I'm probably gonna punch him in the head a lot," the actor joked
A Tampa police officer has been fired after dragging a woman on the ground following an arrest, the department said in a statement. The Tampa police department fired officer Gregory Damon following an internal investigation that determined he violated multiple departmental policies while booking a suspect into the Orient Road Jail on Nov. 17. According to officials, Tampa police responded to a call regarding an individual sleeping outside the Tampa Family Health Center and refusing to leave despite requests made by employees.
Joseph “Jo Mersa” Marley died at age 31. Learn more about the late musician, who is the grandson of Bob Marley and son of Stephen Marley.
Bankruptcy may not be the escape route that Jones wants.
Eight conscripted men have been detained near Moscow after leaving Luhansk Oblast with weapons; a serviceman from Kamchatka [Russia's Far East - ed.] has been sentenced to 1.8 years in prison for refusing to participate in hostilities in Ukraine, and two local residents have been killed during their arrest in Kabardino-Balkaria [a subject of the Russian Federation, part of the North Caucasus Federal District - ed.
Add this to the long list of lawsuits against Snyder.
A Dayton man is facing murder charges after an investigation linked him to a deadly shooting earlier this year.
A Los Angeles woman was struck after dropping off toys at a Los Angeles shelter, police said. In a GoFundMe page, her family members said they hoped for justice.
Megan Thee Stallion has had a hell of a career, and she’s only 27. Her meteoric rise as one of the most popular rap artists in the world is nothing short of impressive, but it hasn’t come without its own set of hurdles and struggles.
The 416-page book hits shelves two weeks from today.
As 2022 comes to a close, there have been subtle shifts in ranking the world's richest people. In December 2022, Tesla and Twitter CEO Elon Musk ceded his title as the richest person in the world to...
Temperatures need to be 10 degrees or lower, experts say.
A Beaufort County community, on a barrier island, has been in a legal standstill over who’s responsible for removing these homes.