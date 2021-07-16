Hanging license plate leads to auto theft arrest

Jul. 15—A Crossville Police officer's attention was captured by a vehicle with a license plate improperly displayed so he decided to further investigate.

This led to the recovery of a stolen vehicle and the arrest of a suspect on several charges.

The incident took place Monday around 11 p.m. on Interstate Dr. and culminated in the arrest of a Morgan County man.

Benjamin Coty Wilder, 24, 139 Frank Ford Rd., Lancing, is charged with theft of property (auto theft), altering/falsifying a license plate, possession of Suboxone and driving on a suspended license.

SPtl. Corey Freeman wrote he was on patrol in the area of Interstate Dr. when he observed a 2006 Toyota Scion with tag partially attached.

He checked the license plate in a data base and it was listed as registered to a 2014 Jeep. Freeman stopped the vehicle at the Eco Plaza parking lot.

A syringe was observed lying in the floor board of the vehicle and a controlled substance in the passenger seat area. This led to a search of the vehicle. A check of the vehicle's identification number showed the Toyota had been reported stolen in Monterey in April.

Wilder told police he had purchased a car three months ago for $1,600 and later traded that vehicle for the Toyota.

The owner was notified of the vehicle recovery and Wilder was booked at the Justice Center where bond was set and a date in Cumberland County General Sessions Court assigned.

