From hanging pirates to firing squads, pictures reveal 303-year history of SC executions
Chiara Eisner
·4 min read
Back and forth on an autumn day in 1718, the bodies of at least 20 pirates swung from nooses in Charleston.
The crime of the men, among the first recorded to have been executed in South Carolina, had been classically colonial. “Piratically and feloniously,” they stole two boats of slaves, sugar and rum floating close to shore, a jury of British settlers decided.
The punishment they received is modern still. More men now sit waiting for execution on the state’s death row than the number tried in 1718.
Between the two groups of condemned men lie many others. Over the past 303 years, more than 680 people have been killed in state-sponsored executions in South Carolina, according to historic and public records obtained by The State Media Co.
They were killed using different methods. Until 1912, under the direction of local counties, records show hundreds of people were hanged to death, 11 were burned and three were gibbeted — their bodies left to dangle and their corpses to rot in the metal chains they were hung inside.
The 1912 execution of William Reed, the first man put to death by the electric chair in the South Carolina state penitentiary, inaugurated a new era of electricity and organization. From that time on, executions became the charge of officials in Columbia, and a note of each except the last two was logged in the official Execution Book.
After the state killed Reed in the electric chair, 247 others died in it too. Today, 109 years later, the chair is South Carolina’s primary method of execution, making it the only state in the country where that is still the case. All other states that once used the electric chair have since stopped entirely or have switched to offering it just as an alternative.
Below are images and documents that reflect South Carolina’s unique execution history. Some were shot by photographers decades ago, then recently reprinted with help from the Richland Library, where The State’s photography archives are stored. Others, obtained under the open records law, have never before been published.
1718 through the 1970s: From pirates to Pee Wee
1985 through 2021: Drugs, delays and death penalty limbo
During the 1970s, South Carolina’s executions were paused after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the death penalty could be a violation of the constitutional protection against both cruel and unusual punishment and unequal treatment. Some of the justices pointed out that capital punishment had a history of being imposed arbitrarily and with a racial bias against Black people.
S.C. punishments issued for sexual assault, for instance, indicate racism. The first Black man executed in South Carolina after being convicted of rape was killed in 1746. It wasn’t until 1941 — almost 200 years later — that a white man was sentenced to death for the same crime.
Meanwhile, no white person in South Carolina has ever been assigned the death penalty for committing “assault with intent to ravish”, as the charge is listed in the Execution Book, or attempted rape. But 26 Black men have been. The last one to die was Robert Johnson, a Holly Hill farmer, who was electrocuted in 1960.
After 1976, when a series of decisions from the Georgia Supreme Court helped reverse the previous ban on executions, South Carolina began to prepare its death chamber again. By the morning of January 11, 1985, it was ready for Joseph Carl Shaw, who had been convicted of killing three people in Richland County.
“Killing was wrong when I did it, and it is wrong when you do it,” read Shaw in his final statement around 5 a.m., minutes before he was jolted to death with 4,600 volts of electricity. “I hope you have the courage and the moral strength to stop the killing.”
The state of South Carolina executed 42 people after him.
Most of those men died by a different method. For 16 years, starting in 1995, executioners administered a series of drugs to kill those condemned to death. Today that execution option is no longer available. After autopsies of people killed that way started showing troubling effects and pharmaceutical companies became hesitant to provide the medicines for executions, government officials could not obtain the drugs.
Thirty-seven men remain on South Carolina’s death row waiting to die — and waiting for the firing squad, the state’s latest approved method of execution. They can’t be executed until the Department of Corrections readies the method, the S.C. Supreme Court decided in June.
