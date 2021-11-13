  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

'Hanging by a thread': Nations strike climate deal but crisis looms

Denise Chow
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

After 15 days of tense negotiations, an agreement was reached Saturday by nearly 200 countries at the United Nations Climate Change Conference on how to address the growing crisis of global warming.

Though the deal includes several key pledges, including an agreement to reduce coal power and fossil fuel subsidies, many critics say the commitments do not provide enough support to developing nations that are disproportionately affected by global warming and are not aggressive enough to avert the worst impacts of climate change.

In his closing remarks at the climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres commended delegates from around the world on reaching a deal but acknowledged that there is more work to be done.

"Our fragile planet is hanging by a thread," he said in a video address. "We are still knocking on the door of climate catastrophe."

Guterres added that the agreement from this year's summit, known as the 26th "Conference of the Parties," or COP26, was a "compromise," and that "deep contradictions" remain. And while progress was made — including a landmark deal between more than 100 world leaders to end deforestation by 2030 and a surprise agreement between the U.S. and China to accelerate emissions reductions this decade — he said the nations most vulnerable to the effects of global warming need more support.

"These are welcome steps, but they are not enough," Guterres said.

The frantic final hours of the conference included a significant compromise on the language around coal power.

Early drafts of the COP26 deal called for countries to "phase out" coal, the dirtiest fossil fuel and biggest source of greenhouse gas emissions, and fossil fuel subsidies, but India led campaigns to water down the wording, replacing it instead with "phase down."

Greenpeace International Executive Director Jennifer Morgan called the changed language "weak and compromised," but added that, "its very existence is nevertheless a breakthrough."

The burning of fossil fuels, which unleashes carbon dioxide and other heat-trapping greenhouse gases, is the primary contributor to climate change, but the COP26 deal marks the first time the words "fossil fuels" have been written into a global climate pact.

Eighteen-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg dismissed the outcome of the global summit but vowed to keep pushing for action.

"The #COP26 is over. Here’s a brief summary: Blah, blah, blah," she tweeted Saturday. "But the real work continues outside these halls. And we will never give up, ever."

The COP26 summit was seen as crucial to keeping alive the Paris Agreement’s goal of limiting warming to below 1.5 degrees Celsius, which scientists have said is necessary to avert the most devastating impacts of climate change.

The planet has already warmed 1.1 degrees Celsius, compared to preindustrial times, and studies have shown that staying below the 1.5 degrees Celsius threshold will require reducing global emissions by 45 percent by 2030.

Though one of the goals of this year's climate summit was for countries to set forth aggressive new targets for reducing emissions, a recent analysis by the U.N. Environment Programme warned that existing national pledges still put the world on track for more than 2 degrees Celsius of warming by the end of the century.

Diplomats at COP26 agreed that all countries need to do more to accelerate the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, and the deal calls on governments to return next year to strengthen their 2030 targets.

Ani Dasgupta, president and CEO of World Resources Institute, a Washington-based research nonprofit organization, said the plan to revisit and intensify pledges more regularly will help keep the 1.5 degrees Celsius goal within reach.

"While we are not yet on track, the progress made over the last year and at the COP26 summit offers a strong foundation to build upon," he said in a statement. "The real test now is whether countries accelerate their efforts and translate their commitments into action."

The climate summit was supposed to end Friday but ran into overtime after disputes emerged over portions of the deal, including a framework for global carbon markets that would allow high-polluting nations or entities to trade or buy credits to offset emissions.

Disagreements over a provision known as "loss and damage," which centers around how to provide financial support to poor countries that contribute only a tiny fraction of global emissions but are suffering some of the worst effects of climate change, also threatened to derail negotiations.

Financing was one of the most contentious topics throughout the summit, and representatives from several developing nations and humanitarian organizations expressed dissatisfaction with the outcome of such talks.

Aminath Shauna, minister for environment, climate change and technology for the Maldives, said that progress was made at this year's summit, but added that, "this progress is not in line with the urgency and scale with the problem at hand."

"The difference between 1.5 and 2 degrees is a death sentence for us," Shauna said Saturday.

Still, COP26 president Alok Sharma said this year's proceedings mark an important stepping stone.

"We can now say with credibility that we have kept 1.5 degrees alive," Sharma said. "But its pulse is weak and it will only survive if we keep our promises and translate commitments into rapid action."

Next year's summit, COP27, is scheduled to convene in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • The cosmos beckons for Snoopy onscreen and in real life

    A new rocket designed to launch humans to the moon, Mars and beyond will launch next year from Kennedy Space Center in Florida. A 5-ounce plush toy version of the daydreaming beagle — wearing a space suit designed according to NASA’s strict specifications — has an important job for the Artemis I unmanned mission. NASA uses stuffed animals on flights because when the little guys start to float, it indicates that the spacecraft has entered space’s zero gravity.

  • Shipping companies feel the heat as investors shun coal

    Shipping companies that transport the world's coal are in the crosshairs of some financial backers who are cleaning up their businesses in the absence of a truly global drive by nations to renounce the dirtiest fossil fuel. In a sign of investors taking the initiative, six European firms collectively representing over 5% of the estimated annual $16 billion capital financing requirements of the dry bulk industry told Reuters they were either reducing their exposure to vessels that transport coal or were considering doing so. Swiss Re told Reuters that from 2023 it would no longer cover the transport of thermal coal via reinsurance treaties, where it covers a portfolio of insurers' policies.

  • In Biden's Build Back Better framework, HBCUs see a shot at achieving top-tier status

    Historically Black colleges could soon find themselves on a path to start competing with top-tier research universities specializing in science and technology.

  • ‘Nightmare material’: Timelapse shows rattlesnakes get rowdy after dark in Vermont

    “I think they should start burning the woods down.”

  • Minnesota family that lost the road to their home is getting it back

    The rural Minnesota family who lost the gravel road to their home is getting it back. In a ruling handed down Thursday, a Kanabec County judge blasted a local township board, calling its actions "unreasonable and absurd" in leaving Renee and Andy Crisman at the mercy of a neighbor who doesn't like them. "Not maintaining ... Hornet Street would leave the Crismans at the will of a neighbor who ...

  • Watch large buck ‘riding the waves’ in ocean off NC beach. ‘It was an amazing sight’

    “It honestly seemed to be enjoying the waves.”

  • Africa's 'Great Green Wall' shifts focus to hold off desert

    The idea was striking in its ambition: African countries aimed to plant trees in a nearly 5,000-mile line spanning the entire continent, creating a natural barrier to hold back the Sahara Desert as climate change swept the sands south. The project called the Great Green Wall began in 2007 with a vision for the trees to extend like a belt across the vast Sahel region, from Senegal in the west to Djibouti in the east, by 2030. Efforts to rein in the desert continue in Senegal on a smaller scale.

  • Lufthansa to Charge Customers to Flaunt Green Credentials

    (Bloomberg) -- Airlines have long found innovative ways to charge passengers for services like seat selection, priority boarding, checked bags and even carry-ons. Most Read from BloombergAmazon Sued Over Crashes by Drivers Rushing to Make DeliveriesBiden Plan Funds New Bridges That Locals May Not WantHong Kong's New Museum Tries to Please Art World — and BeijingWhy Hong Kong Is Building Apartments the Size of Parking SpacesWhat Designers of Video Game Cities Understand About Real CitiesDeutsche

  • Great white shark tracked to ‘infamous’ California surfing beach

    A great white shark has been hanging out near shore at a popular California surfing destination known for shark attacks.

  • Lions, tigers and an unbearable year at Jack Hanna's zoo

    The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium had a bear of a year. It began Jan. 1, the first day of famous zookeeper Jack Hanna's retirement after 42 years as the beloved celebrity director-turned-ambassador of the nation’s second-largest zoo. Then in April, just as a streaming international TV channel named for him was launching, a damning animal rights documentary alleging Hanna had ties to the big cat trade premiered in California.

  • Word from the Smokies: Keys to wildlife crossing success on I-40 in the Pigeon River Gorge

    From 2017-19 in NC, there were 56,868 wildlif­e-vehicle collisions, more than 2,800 human injuries and five human fatalities.

  • Woman climbs over barrier in Bronx Zoo's lion exhibit, throws money in the air

    A woman visiting New York's Bronx Zoo Thursday climbed over the barrier near the lion exhibit. Myah Autry did the same thing two years ago.

  • Shell to pave roads with plastic-enhanced asphalt

    Shell Polymers will partner with a chemical recycling company to pave roads at its petrochemical site with asphalt enhanced with recycled plastic additive.

  • Greta Thunberg on next move in climate-change fight: ‘COP26 is over, blah, blah, blah… We will never give up’

    One of the most recognized faces in the climate-change fight, Sweden's Greta Thunberg, expressed displeasure for what she sees as a global pact ravaged by compromise emerging from the two-week Glasgow U.N. summit Saturday.

  • Is it her outfit? Video shows woman making a pal at Cincinnati Zoo penguin exhibit

    She wondered whether “penguin-like resemblance” might have piqued the bird’s interest.

  • We’re going to need a bigger planet: the problem with fixing the climate with trees

    Planting trees to offset carbon emissions sounds great, but where are we going to put them all? Shell would need an area roughly the size of Italy to offset 35% of its emissions by 2050 using ‘land-based’ techniques, such as tree planting. Photograph: Geoffrey Swaine/Rex/Shutterstock As the United Nations Cop26 climate conference in Glasgow winds down, many world leaders and corporate boards are embracing an increasingly popular idea to solve climate change: trees. The United Arab Emirates – one

  • In southern California forest officials back culling trees. Locals are furious

    The measure could curb the wind-driven wildfires in the region, but critics want a deeper assessment Flames and heavy smoke approach on a western front of the Apple Fire, climbing the steep wilderness slopes of the San Bernardino Mountains in August 2020. Photograph: David McNew/Getty Images “That tree is dead. That tree is dead – we are too late for them,” Greg Thomson, the forester for Los Padres national forest says, as he traipses through a dense patch of conifers clustered on a peak overloo

  • Some of autumn's beautiful berries are an insidious problem | Harrison

    Unfortunately, there are some green leaved plants which are currently producing copious amounts of red berries that are a problem for all residents.

  • South Carolina Sea Islands families facing land loss from climate change, development

    Joseph Fields' family has farmed the same land on the South Carolina Sea Islands for over a century. Fields' grandparents were farmers, who passed the land on to his parents, who passed it on to him, each generation working the fields forged on a graveyard of oppression. Fields is Gullah Geechee -- people who have traced their history to the founding of the United States.

  • Ask the R-S: Remember IASCO, Redding's flight school? Why Lake Shasta's water level hasn't risen

    If you wondered about something happening in town or had questions on a North State issue, the Record Searchlight sure wants to hear about it.