Hangman nooses found aboard Navy destroyer in Virginia

Brian Niemietz, New York Daily News
·2 min read

The U.S. Navy is investigating a trio of hangman nooses aboard the Virginia-based destroyer Laboon.

Those nooses targeted a specific service member whose name and race were not disclosed, according to Navy Times. They were reportedly found in separate instances near the same sailor’s sleeping rack last month.

Lt. Cmdr. Jason S. Fischer told Navy Times the individual targeted was offered a transfer, which was declined.

“The ship investigated this incident expeditiously after the rope was discovered,” he said, but provided no further details about the findings of the investigation.

This isn’t the first time a noose has been found aboard aboard a Navy ship.

Navy Times reported that a noose was found on a Black seaman’s bunk on the Navy cruiser Lake Champlain in 2021 in San Diego. A naval investigation led officials to a sailor who reportedly confessed to the infraction.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin called on military officials to clamp down on racial extremism following the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by right-wing extremists, according to Military Times.

Conservatives including Texas Sen. Ted Cruz have mocked the U.S. military for being “woke,” a term used to mock people who are socially aware to a fault, according to critics.

When he unfavorably compared an inclusive U.S. recruiting ad to Russian military propaganda, Cruz was admonished by Illinois Sen. and Army veteran Tammy Duckworth, who lost both legs in 2004 while serving in Iraq. Duckworth was born in Thailand to a Chinese mother.

“Perhaps a U.S. senator shouldn’t suggest that the Russian military is better than the American military that protected him from an insurrection he helped foment?” she said, referring to the Jan. 6 assault on the nation’s capitol where they both work.

———

Recommended Stories

  • Moving Abroad? Here are 5 Things To Consider Before You Do

    Moving abroad for work is an exciting and rewarding experience. A recent survey by Internations revealed that an astounding 75 percent of Americans who moved abroad were content with their employment opportunities. Many cited numerous factors including job security, work-life balance and flexible hours in their new home country. With such positive reports from those… Continue reading Moving Abroad? Here are 5 Things To Consider Before You Do

  • VinFast officially delivers first VF 8 City Edition vehicles to U.S. customers

    LOS ANGELES, USA - Media OutReach - 2 March 2023 - Today VinFast delivered the first 45 VF 8 City Edition all-electric SUVs to U.S. customers at its 9 stores across California, which signals the co...

  • Zucker’s late goal gives Penguins 3-1 victory

    Despite turning in a largely dishwater-dull performance, the Penguins salvaged a 3-1 victory over a watered-down Nashville lineup.

  • AMC stock slides despite better-than-expected earnings

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brad Smith breaks down why AMC stock is moving lower on Wednesday.

  • Google executives summoned by Canada MPs after blocking news content over ‘link tax’

    Sundar Pichai among those called to testify amid row over proposed legislation that would force it and Facebook to pay for news articles that it republishes

  • Suspected ‘high-level’ drug trafficker arrested at KC house where 1 died, 3 cops shot

    Federal prosecutors charged the 50-year-old with three felonies not related to the shooting and standoff situation that unfolded Tuesday night.

  • Salesforce's Marc Benioff says he's following 'the Oracle playbook' to improve profits — and Larry Ellison is helping him

    As Marc Benioff focuses on improving Salesforce's profits, he's leaning on Oracle's Larry Ellison and it's uprooting Salesforce's long-held culture.

  • Norwegian Cruise Line says wealthy customers are still splashing out on cruise trips despite the sluggish economy

    "We simply haven't seen any indication that the consumer is shying away from taking cruise vacations," its CEO Frank del Rio said Tuesday.

  • NHL trade deadline: Hurricanes land Shayne Gostisbehere from Coyotes

    Shayne Gostisbehere is heading to Carolina in exchange for a third-round draft pick.

  • The GOP’s Deficit Plan: Spoil the Rich, Starve the Kids

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily BeastI often criticize the modern GOP for its radicalized and weaponized cruelty. In the interest of being fair and balanced, let me pay them a rare, pseudo-complement. I grudgingly admire their relentless consistency around one issue which has the ability to unite both RINOs and MAGAs: they will never miss an opportunity to starve the poor in order to fatten and butter up the rich.The latest example of Republicans’ comic book villainy is their ong

  • Russia loses major tank battle for Vuhledar due to ambushes NYT

    Russia has lost a large-scale tank battle for Vuhledar in Donetsk Oblast, getting ambushed by the Armed Forces of Ukraine - just as it did during the attack when using tank convoys at the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

  • Now That Tucker Carlson Has Jan. 6 Footage, Majorie Taylor Greene Is Changing Her Tune

    The far-right congresswoman now says releasing certain footage would be "foolish" after Republicans shared video with Tucker Carlson.

  • Air Mobility Command Removes Tail Numbers and Unit Info from Planes, Alarming Watchdogs

    A spokesman for Air Mobility Command told Military.com that airmen's missions take them around the globe and often involve sensitive movements of cargo.

  • Drones Attack Russia From All Sides

    Evgenia Novozhenina/ReutersChaos erupted in Russia overnight as drones swarmed multiple regions, sparking an explosion at an oil depot and the deployment of fighter jets near St. Petersburg, according to local reports.One strike at around 2 a.m. in the Krasnodar region was less than 100 feet from a Russian Defense Ministry barracks, the independent Agentstvo News reports. Two drones filled with explosives landed at a nearby Rosneft oil depot in Tuapse, sparking a blaze that was “quickly extingui

  • Slovakia basks under NATO umbrella, sends Ukraine old arms

    Former Soviet satellite Slovakia has been a NATO member since 2004, but the reality of belonging to the world’s biggest military alliance really kicked in after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine a year ago. The small central European country now hosts thousands of NATO troops while allied aircraft patrol its skies, allowing Bratislava to consider becoming the first nation to send fighter jets to neighboring Ukraine — getting rid of its unwieldy Soviet-era planes at the same time. Defense Minister Jaroslav Nad is grateful.

  • Bedraggled Troops Declare ‘Glory to Russia’ in Saddest Video Ever

    Gleb Garanich/ReutersRussian troops vying for control of a Ukrainian stronghold after weeks of failed attacks have tried to boost morale with a video message from the frontline—that appears to show them abandoned and dying.The brief video made waves on pro-war Russian Telegram accounts Wednesday, with a string of propagandists praising the “powerful” message as a testament to the Russian spirit.“Hello to everyone,” says the man filming the video, identified as a Russian tankist fighting against

  • Whispers of Putin’s Secret Lifeline Threaten Rebound in Russia’s War

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/ReutersOver a year into the invasion of Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin is in a critical spot.Initial efforts to force Ukraine to capitulate failed, Ukraine took back much of Russia’s gains, and, as the conflict drags on, the military’s supplies of everything from tanks to missiles are starting to dwindle. While Ukraine has been able to acquire a variety of modern weapons from the U.S. and Europe, few countries have been willing to d

  • Lori Lightfoot's Resounding Loss in Chicago Holds Lessons for Democrats Everywhere

    The Chicago Mayor carried each of the city’s 50 wards just four years ago. On Tuesday, she couldn't even get enough votes to make a runoff.

  • Putin’s army stuck in mud like Hitler's in 1941

    Russia’s faltering offensive is getting bogged down in the mud as the “rasputitsa” spring thaw comes early to Ukraine.

  • Expanded US Access in Philippines Draws Pushback From Officials

    (Bloomberg) -- The plan for greater US military access in the Philippines has drawn opposition from politicians who raised concerns the Southeast Asian nation might be embroiled if tensions with China over Taiwan escalate.Most Read from BloombergSorry, Twitter. Elon Found His Next Shiny Object.How to Get a Free Flight to Hong Kong in 500,000 Airline Ticket GiveawayWorld’s Rich Take Advantage as $1 Trillion Property Market CratersLightfoot Is First Chicago Mayor to Lose Reelection in 40 YearsMusk