Hangouts Meet has been renamed to Google Meet

If it wasn’t already clear that Google is less than fond of the Hangouts name, it is now. As noticed by Android Police, the internet giant has rebadged Hangouts Meet as Google Meet. The old branding is still present for mobile apps. However, we wouldn’t count on that lasting for long given changes on the web.

We’ve asked Google if it can comment on the switch, including on the possibility of changes to Hangouts Chat.

It’s not certain what prompted the changeover, although it’s no secret that Hangouts hasn’t had the best reputation. For many, it’s the epitome of a confused Google messaging app strategy that included Allo and other unsuccessful services. There’s also the question of public image. If Google is going to pitch its videoconferencing feature to the corporate crowd, a name that conjures images of street corner chats (aka Hangouts) doesn’t sound very professional. This might help customers take Google Meet seriously instead of turning to Zoom or other alternatives.