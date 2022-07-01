Hangups in Harrisburg: Pitt funding affected by budget impasse

As the clock ticks in Harrisburg, the June 30 deadline for state legislators to pass Pennsylvania’s 2022-2023 budget is here.

In the middle of the budget impasse is the University of Pittsburgh. And a budget is not passed and talks to do so extend into the summer, Pitt’s state-appropriated funding may not be delivered at the expected time, which itself could cause headaches for the school.

Included in the budget is the Senate-passed bill, SB 1283, which grants Pitt $151 million in state funding for the coming fiscal year, which it uses to provide an in-state tuition discount to students of $15,000 per year. But the bill has yet to be approved by the House of Representatives.

