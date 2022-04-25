Hangzhou races to showcase digital yuan at Asian Games

Reuters

Around 40% of German companies are already feeling the impact of rising energy prices and almost half want to reduce investments due to rising energy costs, a survey showed on Monday. Gas and electricity bills for German householders entering into new contracts hit a record high last month and soaring natural gas and oil prices following Russia's invasion of Ukraine helped push Germany's annual inflation to a 40-year high in March. Around 46% of companies said they want to reduce investments due to rising energy prices and a quarter of German companies expect to see a burden from price shock in the second half of the year, a survey by the Ifo Institute published by Augsburger Allgemeine newspaper showed.