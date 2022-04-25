Hangzhou races to showcase digital yuan at Asian Games
Preparing to show off the capabilities of the digital yuan at the Asia Games is a priority from April to August, despite high possibilities of a delay in the event itself.
China wants to showcase the digital yuan at the Olympic-sized Asian Games to be held in Hangzhou in September.
Hangzhou was included in a new group of cities named in early April for the digital yuan pilot program.
Preparations include a large-scale public test of the currency despite Hangzhou not launching any of the digital yuan red packets or coupons to stoke public demand.
But the games themselves might be postponed as Hangzhou, less than 100 kilometers from Shanghai, faces its biggest wave of Covid-19 outbreaks since 2020.
China claims game venues have been ready six months ahead of the event, with officials saying they would publish a plan to deal with Covid-19 following the “successful experience” of the Beijing Winter Olympics.
