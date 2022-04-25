Hangzhou races to showcase digital yuan at Asian Games

Ningwei Qin
·1 min read

Preparing to show off the capabilities of the digital yuan at the Asia Games is a priority from April to August, despite high possibilities of a delay in the event itself.

Fast facts

  • But the games themselves might be postponed as Hangzhou, less than 100 kilometers from Shanghai, faces its biggest wave of Covid-19 outbreaks since 2020.

