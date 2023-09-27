Hangzhou's 'Most Handsome Police Officer': Meet the cop capturing hearts at the Asian Games

[Source]

A Chinese police officer has captured the hearts of many on social media amid the excitement of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

Viral sensation: Dubbed online as Hangzhou’s "Most Handsome Police Officer," the officer was spotted patrolling the streets of Hangzhou during the event. A video clip of the unnamed officer was uploaded to Douyin and has since been reuploaded across social media platforms.

The video that catapulted him to online fame was posted on TikTok by state-owned TV network PhoenixTV, where he can be seen assisting pedestrians and keeping a watchful eye on the surroundings. The caption on the video read, "Hangzhou is full of handsome cops now? They really did a lot for the Asian Games."

Superstar looks: His stature, chiseled features and charisma have sparked comparisons to Chinese actor Hu Yi Tian and Hong Kong actor and singer Kenny Kwan. In a recent interview, the 1.85-meter-tall (6 feet) officer humbly admitted that he has noticed people doing double takes when they pass by him.

Despite the newfound attention, he remains grounded, emphasizing that he is just doing his job, ensuring the safety of everyone attending the Asian Games. With a coy smile, he added, "When faced with difficulties, do look for a police officer. All of us are handsome."

Arrest me please: Netizens couldn't help but swoon over the dashing officer, with many agreeing that because of him, Hangzhou has now become a must-visit destination for them.

Some netizens suggested that he should consider an acting career, as his good looks could make him a leading man in a Chinese drama series. Others said in jest that they are now considering committing a crime if he would be the arresting officer.

