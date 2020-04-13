Is Hanhua Financial Holding Co., Ltd.'s (HKG:3903) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate?

In 2015 Weilan Cui was appointed CEO of Hanhua Financial Holding Co., Ltd. (HKG:3903). First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. After that, we will consider the growth in the business. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

How Does Weilan Cui's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, Hanhua Financial Holding Co., Ltd. has a market capitalization of HK$1.3b, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth CN¥4.2m over the year to December 2018. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth noting the salary is lower, valued at CN¥1.1m. We note that more than half of the total compensation is not the salary; and performance requirements may apply to this non-salary portion. When we examined a selection of companies with market caps ranging from CN¥703m to CN¥2.8b, we found the median CEO total compensation was CN¥2.2m.

Next, let's break down remuneration compositions to understand how the industry and company compare with each other. On a sector level, around 80% of total compensation represents salary and 20% is other remuneration. Readers will want to know that Hanhua Financial Holding pays a modest slice of remuneration through salary, as compared to the wider sector.

Thus we can conclude that Weilan Cui receives more in total compensation than the median of a group of companies in the same market, and of similar size to Hanhua Financial Holding Co., Ltd.. However, this doesn't necessarily mean the pay is too high. We can get a better idea of how generous the pay is by looking at the performance of the underlying business. You can see, below, how CEO compensation at Hanhua Financial Holding has changed over time.

SEHK:3903 CEO Compensation April 13th 2020 More

Is Hanhua Financial Holding Co., Ltd. Growing?

Hanhua Financial Holding Co., Ltd. has seen earnings per share (EPS) move positively by an average of 2.4% a year, over the last three years (using a line of best fit). In the last year, its revenue is down 5.7%.

I would prefer it if there was revenue growth, but I'm happy with the EPS growth. It's hard to reach a conclusion about business performance right now. This may be one to watch. We don't have analyst forecasts, but shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Hanhua Financial Holding Co., Ltd. Been A Good Investment?

Since shareholders would have lost about 51% over three years, some Hanhua Financial Holding Co., Ltd. shareholders would surely be feeling negative emotions. So shareholders would probably think the company shouldn't be too generous with CEO compensation.

In Summary...

We compared total CEO remuneration at Hanhua Financial Holding Co., Ltd. with the amount paid at companies with a similar market capitalization. Our data suggests that it pays above the median CEO pay within that group.

While we have not been overly impressed by the business performance, the shareholder returns, over three years, have been disappointing. Shareholders may wish to consider further research. Although we don't think the CEO pay is too high, it is probably more on the generous side of things. CEO compensation is an important area to keep your eyes on, but we've also identified 3 warning signs for Hanhua Financial Holding (1 is concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.