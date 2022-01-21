Hanifa Abubakar: Nigeria outrage at Kano schoolgirl killing

Ishaq Khalid - BBC News, Abuja
·1 min read
Hanifa Abubakar
Hanifa Abubakar was allegedly kidnapped outside an Islamic school she also attended

The discovery of the decomposing body of five-year-old schoolgirl Hanifa Abubakar has triggered shock and outrage across Nigeria, where the hashtag #JusticeForHanifa is trending.

The owner of her school, Abdulmalik Mohammed Tanko, has been arrested and the establishment closed.

He allegedly kidnapped Hanifa in the northern Kano state in December to demand a ransom of $14,600 (£10,800).

Police say he later killed Hanifa after realising she had recognised him.

According to the authorities, Mr Tanko, 34, led officers to the school premises where he had buried the schoolgirl's body in a shallow grave.

Her remains were then exhumed for medical examination and a proper burial by her family.

Mr Tanko has not yet been charged.

Hanifa was allegedly abducted in early December outside an Islamic school that she also attended.

Two other suspects have been arrested, police say.

Speaking in an emotional voice, the girl's father Abubakar Abdussalam told the BBC the family was traumatised. Hanifa's mother is currently in hospital after she collapsed and fainted, he said.

He demanded justice from the authorities.

Kano state commissioner of education Sanusi Sai'du Kiru described the kidnapping as a betrayal of trust.

Nigeria is grappling with a wave of kidnappings for ransom, mostly by armed gangs who frequently target schools for mass abductions of students but the kidnapping of students by school officials is extremely rare.

You may also be interested in:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Airbus revokes Qatar Airways A321 jet order amid dispute

    European planemaker Airbus terminated a multibillion dollar order by Qatar Airways for 50 of its single-aisle in-demand A321neo jets. The termination of the contract for the A321neo, confirmed by the planemaker to The Associated Press on Friday, comes as Airbus and one of its biggest customers, Qatar Airways, are embroiled in a legal dispute over the grounding of the larger twin-aisle A350 plane. In December, Qatar’s national carrier announced it was suing Airbus in London over what it described as the “accelerated surface degradation” of the wide-body A350.

  • Photos show Kenyan deputy president at a cultural festival, not visiting a witch doctor

    Two images of Kenya's Deputy President William Ruto donned in traditional attire have been shared multiple times on Facebook and Twitter alongside a claim that he sought divine power from witch doctors ahead of the 2022 general elections. But this is false: the photos were taken at an annual cultural festival in Turkana County in December 2021.A Facebook post published on December 11, 2021, shared the images of Ruto in what appears to be a thatched house. It alleged that he visited a witch docto

  • 'Incredible': Nigerian refugee girls join football fiesta

    Words are not enough to describe the fun and passion in their eyes as Nigerian refugee girls cheer on their side at the Africa Cup of Nations.

  • Talgo trains sat idle in a Milwaukee facility now heading to Nigeria

    High speed trains, originally for travel between Milwaukee and Madison, are heading to Lagos, Nigeria.

  • Jallow fires last-gasp winner as Gambian Scorpions sting Tunisia

    Forward Ablie Jallow and goalkeeper Baboucarr Gaye starred as Gambia snatched a last-gasp 1-0 win over Tunisia on Thursday to finish second in Group F of the Africa Cup of Nations.

  • Nigeria extremists still ‘very dangerous,’ says UN official

    The Islamic extremist insurgency in northeast Nigeria is a “very, very dangerous (and) very threatening” crisis that needs more than $1 billion in aid in 2022 to assist those hit by the decade-long conflict, United Nations humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths said. In an interview with The Associated Press, Griffiths, head of the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, urged the world not to forget the continuing devastation caused by Boko Haram and its offshoot, the Islamic State West Africa Province, together blamed for killing tens of thousands of residents and displacing millions. “This is a very different kind of operation and very difficult also to deter ... a grave and clear and present danger, obviously, to the people and a priority for the government,” Griffiths said in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital.

  • Houston police seek suspects responsible for robbery at intersection

    The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s help to identify the suspects involved in a robbery by force that occurred around 2:15 p.m. on September 18, 2021, in the 1800 block of Broadway. Police say the woman had visited a bank in the 1100 block of Southmore before the robbery. (Video: Houston Police Department Robbery Division)

  • Why Americans should care about Russian aggression against Ukraine

    President Biden needs to go to United Nations to rally the will to stop Putin, says retired Gen. Wesley Clark, former NATO Supreme Allied Commander

  • Curse of the holders strikes again as AFCON heads into knockout phase

    As the Africa Cup of Nations heads into the knockout stages, the reigning champions are heading home early to follow a pattern set at recent editions of the tournament.

  • Ghana blast: Many feared dead after huge explosion near Bogoso

    Videos show many destroyed buildings after a truck carrying explosives to a gold mine hit a motorbike.

  • IS gunmen mount deadly attacks in Syria, Iraq; dozens killed

    The Islamic State group launched sophisticated attacks in Syria and Iraq, including an attempt to break into a prison where suspected extremists are being held by U.S.-backed fighters, officials said Friday. Dozens of detainees in Syria and 11 Iraqi troops were killed. In Iraq, IS gunmen attacked an army barracks in a mountainous area north of Baghdad early Friday, killing 11 soldiers as they slept, the Iraqi military and security officials said.

  • 479 leaked photos purporting to show Putin's secret palace, with an ice rink and pole-dancing room, published by Navalny foundation

    Putin and his government have in the past strongly denied Navalny's claims that he is building an opulent palace complex funded by corrupt money.

  • U.N. Mali mission to resume flights suspended amid sanctions dispute

    BAMAKO (Reuters) -The United Nations peacekeeping mission in Mali said on Thursday it will resume flights after they were grounded over the weekend in the wake of economic sanctions against the West African country. West Africa's main political and economic bloc levied broad sanctions against Mali earlier this month after its military-led interim government announced plans to postpone a planned February election by nearly four years. The sanctions by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) included closing its members' air and land borders with Mali, where the military seized power in a 2020 coup.

  • Taxi driver who raped passenger he picked up on her way home jailed for 10 years

    Taxi driver Imran Rashid Ahmed picked up the woman as she walked home then drove her to a remote location and raped her.

  • These military family members sprinted as fast as they could to their loved one

    These military families couldn't get into each other's arms fast enough!

  • Nigeria to prioritise taxes from digital non-resident firms in 2022

    Nigeria will prioritise tax collection from its digital economy in 2022 and focus on non-resident firms with significant economic presence that generate turnover in the West African country, the country's tax chief said on Thursday. Nigeria plans to tax digital non-resident companies that sell products to local customers at 6% of turnover, Finance Minister Zainab Ahmed said this month, as part of fiscal reforms to boost revenues and diversify the oil-dependent economy. At around 4.5% of GDP, Nigeria has one of the lowest tax rates in the world, and has struggled to increase tax collection from its non-oil sector.

  • Jan. 6 panel asks Ivanka Trump to cooperate with investigation

    The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot sent a letter Thursday to Ivanka Trump requesting her cooperation with the investigation.Driving the news: "We write to request your voluntary cooperation with our investigation on a range of critical topics," the chair wrote in a letter to the former president's daughter.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhy it matters: The chair's comments come two weeks after the

  • Shift of 50-year-old Indian war memorial stirs controversy

    India’s government on Friday moved a commemorative flame that was lit 50 years ago to honor Indian soldiers killed in a 1971 war with Pakistan to a new National War Memorial that was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi nearly three years ago. The move triggered strong protests from opposition leaders, who said extinguishing the “eternal flame” was tantamount to erasing history. A soldier lit a torch from the flame at its location at the India Gate and carried it to the National War Memorial, less than half a kilometer (a third of a mile) away.

  • Illinois flags to fly at half-staff in honor of DCFS specialist who was fatally stabbed

    Flags in Illinois will fly at half-staff through Sunday in honor of Deidre Silas, the Department of Children and Family Services child protection specialist.

  • Convicted store owner cites Milwaukee detective's racial bias against Pakistani men in demand for new trial

    Syed Rizvi, 41, argues a police detective's statements in court showed her racial bias against Pakistani men and should not have been heard at his sentencing.