Hank the Horse pitching in to help the Salvation Army Monday at Buehler's

COSHOCTON − Hank the Horse and his handlers will be ringing the bell for the Coshocton Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign from 1 to 5 p.m. Monday at Buehler's Fresh Foods, 830 S. Second St.

Hank lasted visited the area in June at the Coshocton Public Library.

Coshocton native Tammi Regan, who now lives in Kentucky, rescued an emaciated Hank from a muddy, abandoned field when he was 3-years-old. Not knowing anything about horses at the time, Regan was told by many that there was no way she cold train him and Hank would never amount to anything.

Today, Regan spearheads For Hank's Sake, a non-profit organization that encourages children to read aloud. Regan calls Hank a good listener who enjoys hearing kids read to him. The Tennessee Walking Horse is 17 hands tall and 1,400 pounds.

For Hank's Sank rescues neglected and unwanted horses that are housed at BraveHearts Equine Center in Paris, Kentucky.

Hank's ringing the bell in Coshocton coincides with the birthday of Regan's late father. At least $500 will also be donated from Hank's supporters and friends in Kentucky.

This article originally appeared on Coshocton Tribune: Hank the Horse coming back to Coshocton for the Salvation Army