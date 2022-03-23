Hank Williams Jr's wife, Mary Jane Thomas, dead

Julius Young, Lauryn Overhultz
Mary Jane Thomas, wife of country music star Hank Williams Jr., has died, Fox News Digital confirmed.

Thomas was transported from Jupiter Beach Resort & Spa in Jupiter, Florida, to a local hospital around 5 p.m. local time Tuesday, where she was pronounced dead, a spokesperson for the area’s police department told Fox News Digital. Reports about her death differ about Thomas' age. She was in her late 50s or early 60s.

Williams, 72, and Thomas were married about 30 years. After meeting in 1985 at one of Williams’ shows in Washington state, the pair tied the knot in 1990.

Thomas and the "All My Rowdy Friends" ex-Monday Night Football crooner raised two children – daughter Katie Williams-Dunning and son Samuel Williams.

The wife of country music star Hank Williams Jr., Mary Jane Thomas, has died, Fox News Digital confirmed.
Williams-Dunning died in 2020 in a car accident in Tennessee. Her husband, Tyler Dunning, was in the vehicle and survived with critical injuries.

Williams-Dunning died in 2020 in a car accident in Tennessee. Her husband, Tyler Dunning, was in the vehicle and survived with critical injuries.

Last month, Samuel Williams claimed in a video that his dad and his half-sister, Holly Williams, placed him in a conservatorship days after Williams-Dunning died in August 2020, which he wanted out of.

Williams and Thomas shared a marriage that spanned some 30 years. After meeting each other in 1985 at one of Williams' shows in Washington state, the pair tied the knot in 1990.
Williams and Thomas shared a marriage that spanned some 30 years. After meeting each other in 1985 at one of Williams’ shows in Washington state, the pair tied the knot in 1990. Jason Kempin

Mary Jane, who appeared alongside Williams Jr. when he was recently inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame, is survived by the singer, their son and three grandchildren, TMZ reports.

Per the outlet, the family has requested privacy at this time.

Sam Williams and 2020 inductee Hank Williams Jr. attend the 2021 Medallion Ceremony, celebrating the Induction of the Class of 2020 to the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Nov. 21, 2021, in Nashville.
Sam Williams and 2020 inductee Hank Williams Jr. attend the 2021 Medallion Ceremony, celebrating the Induction of the Class of 2020 to the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Nov. 21, 2021, in Nashville. Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum

Reps for Williams Jr. did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

Fox News' Melissa Roberto contributed to this report.

