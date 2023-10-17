Hankins faces Woolaver in Rush town supervisor race: What to know

The term of current Rush Town Supervisor Gerald Kusse, a Democrat, expires Dec. 31, and at age 83, he has decided not to seek re-election. So, Democrat Lee Hankins will face Republican Daniel V. Woolaver in the race for town supervisor on Nov. 7.

In Rush, the town supervisor is elected to a two-year term, with a salary of $34,138, according to town’s adopted 2023 budget. Officially, the job is part-time — 20 hours a week. But having been in it since 2020, Kusse said, “I don’t know how that could be done.”

Meet the candidates: Rush town supervisor

Lee Hankins

Party: Democrat

Age: 74

Previous occupation: Land developer customer home builder (retired)

Education: National Homebuilders Association, certified graduate builder

Current and previous elected offices held: Hankins has not held elected office.

Ballot line: Democratic

Top priority: “Improve communications. Citizens will receive timely and accurate information before the town board makes decisions, and public forums will be reinstated at town meetings … Complete building projects including rehabilitation of the 1911 Corner House. … Support our town parks and the volunteers working to care for them. And prepare and pass zoning regulations to support our comprehensive plan.”

Daniel V. Woolaver

Party: Republican

Age: 65

Occupation: Remodeling contractor

Education: Bachelor’s degree in business management from SUNY Geneseo

Current and previous elected offices held: Town Board member since 2011, also served as deputy supervisor from 2015 to 2019 and assumed the role of supervisor from June to December 2019, when the position was vacant.

Ballot lines: Republican; Conservative

Top priority (relayed by Rush Republican Committee Chairman Donald T. Eichenaur, as Woolaver was traveling at the time this story was compiled): “Assure Town appointments represent a cross section of interested community residents (and) assure Rush retains the rural nature of the community that … residents have enjoyed while efficiently providing needed services.”

Who else is on the ballot for Rush?

Town Clerk

Pamela J. Bucci, Republican; Conservative (running unopposed)

Town Council (2)

Shannon Wisnowski, Democratic

Peter Kim-Fredell, Democratic

Derek S. Brown, Republican; Conservative

Luther A. Keys, Republican; Conservative

Highway superintendent

D.J. Kyle, Republican; Conservative (running unopposed)

What to know about Election Day 2023

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023. Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Early voting is available at limited locations between Oct. 28 and Nov. 5. Polls will be open from 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday through Monday, Wednesday and Friday and from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.

You must register to vote by Saturday, Oct. 28.

Visit www.monroecounty.gov/elections for more information.

