Hankook Tire Listed by Dow Jones Sustainability Indices World for the Fifth Consecutive Year

- Sole Asian company in the auto components industry to be listed in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices World

- Recognized for its commitment to sustainability management especially in areas of social contribution and supply chain management

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global leading tire company Hankook Tire announced that the company has been listed in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) World for the fifth consecutive year.

Hankook Tire logo

The DJSI tracks the stock performance of the world's leading companies in terms of economic, environmental and social criteria. It serves as a benchmark for evaluating a company's sustainability. The DJSI World is comprised of corporate leaders in global sustainability and represents the top 10% of the largest 2,500 companies in the S&P Global Broad Market Index based on long-term economic and ESG factors.

This year's DJSI World list included 323 companies, which accounts for 12.7% among the top 2,540 global companies, and 17 Korean companies were included. Hankook was once again included in the list, being the only company in the auto components industry headquartered in Asia to be listed in the DJSI World. It's the fifth year in a row for Hankook to be listed on the index, which shows Hankook's world-class sustainable management competency and its pioneering role in leading the industry to the future.

Hankook is recognized for its excellence in areas of social contribution and supply chain management. Hankook has set up seven specialized CSR committees through which the company is sharing the vision of sustainability with all employees in order to further improve CSR initiatives on a company-wide level. In addition, the company encourages each committee to set the bar high and collaborate with various stakeholders to carry out CSR activities that can make a positive impact on society.

Among CSR projects that Hankook launched includes an endangered species protection project in Daejeon, Korea aimed to support biodiversity management and ecosystem restoration. The company also demonstrated its commitment to growth of local communities by providing housing support for vulnerable families and assisting community members to tackle and solve their own problems.

Story continues

Hankook has also enacted specific policies to practice economic, environmental and social sustainability in the natural rubber value chain in 2018. The company is working with members of the supply chain to improve the living and working conditions of farmers while ensuring the productivity and quality of natural rubber in an effort to fuel progress towards human rights and environmental protection as well as improvement in transparency.

In addition to the recognition of these efforts, Hankook received the Gold award, which is the highest possible recognition, for its 2019-20 CSR report at the 2020 Galaxy Awards organized by MerComm Inc. to honor excellence in marketing communications.

Hankook, as a global leading company, plans to expand its expertise in the field of sustainability management to a top global level to secure growth and leadership position in the future by systemically driving social contribution and the implementation of environment-friendly management.

About Hankook Tire America Corp.

Hankook Tire America Corp. is a growing leader in the U.S. tire market, leveraging investments in technology, manufacturing and marketing to deliver high-quality, reliable products that are safer for consumers and the environment. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, Hankook America markets and distributes a complete line of high-performance and ultra-high-performance passenger tires, light truck and SUV tires as well as medium truck and bus tires in the United States. Hankook Tire America is a subsidiary of Hankook Tire Co., Ltd., a Forbes Global 2000 company headquartered in Seoul, Korea.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hankook-tire-listed-by-dow-jones-sustainability-indices-world-for-the-fifth-consecutive-year-301173968.html

SOURCE Hankook Tire America Corp.