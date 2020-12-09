Hankyung.com : CEO Kim Pan-Jong of Medium Sits Down with the Electronic Times for an Exclusive Interview

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blockchain has been seen as a technology that will lead the future for many years. However, only a very small number of blockchain services has actually been commercialized.

http://pr.hankyung.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/KakaoTalk_20201208_124726419.jpg
<CEO Kim Pan-jong of Medium (Source: Medium)>

Medium, a South Korean company specializing in blockchain, analyzed that lack of performance as the main reason why commercialization of blockchain technologies has been slow and it has been focusing on technology development in order to implement high-performance blockchain technology.

The Electronic Times met with CEO Kim Pan-jong of Medium and listened to his explanation about his company's plan for future blockchain technology.

Q. Please introduce about your company Medium.

A. Medium is a blockchain startup that was established in October of 2018 and it has been focusing on blockchain technology with a confidence that blockchain technology will be a necessary technology in the rapidly changing Fourth Industrial Revolution with inherent values such as integrity and decentralization. We currently have about 70 employees, and more than 70% of them are experts in blockchain. We are hiring top engineers from South Korea and other countries continuously in order to enhance our blockchain technology.

Q. What was the reason that made you start blockchain business?

A. Since coming to know about blockchain technology for the first time in 2015, I have been studying the market and the technology with passion. During the process, I have become confident about business value and potential growth of blockchain technology. Because I had a faith that there would be a time when blockchain's technological nature and values' impact on the entire field of ICT will be maximized, I jumped into the business without any hesitation. Just like how Gartner is estimating that the global blockchain market will be worth $3.1 trillion in 2030, I predict that blockchain technology will assist digital innovation and establish itself as a key element throughout different industries.

Q. What is the reason that you are focusing on processing speed and performance of blockchain?

A. Medium's high-performance blockchain technology started with the fact that the current performance of blockchain does not meet the level of requirements for commercialization. Although most of blockchain companies are focusing on improving their blockchains from a software aspect, they have yet to come up with meaningful results. We believed that a blockchain hardware unit would be used to improve processing performance of blockchain. Although some companies throughout the world made attempts to prove our belief, no company has not been able to except Medium. We have been able to prove and improve our belief gradually. It will certainly take some time before blockchain technology is commercialized and becomes a universal technology. However, if it took ten years for cloud computing technology to be established as a universal technology, it will take much less time before blockchain technology is commercialized considering the digital transformation trend and the current climate of industries shifting towards contactless measures. Both public and financial industries continue to adopt blockchain technology, and blockchain technology will ultimately be used to process enormous amount of data from a global perspective. This is why we are focusing on developing stable and high-performance blockchain technology that can become a global and leading standard.

Q. Please explain the reason why Medium is pushing for development of a blockchain hardware.

A. Our goal when it comes to research and development is to implement high performance. We are currently conducting studies on improving performance of core technology that is the foundation for implementing high performance and maximizing implementation of high performance through processing exclusively for blockchain. This approach is a technological idea that is definitely different from other blockchain companies. We are continuing our studies on development of blockchain hardware to implement high performance.

Q. What are some characteristics of Medium Distributed Ledger?

While the capacity of Hyperledger Fabric (HLF) that is used the most globally is currently at about 3,000 TPS (Transactions Per Second), the capacity of MDL is 15,000 TPS. Compared to HLF, MDL provides five times better performance. It is also perfectly compatible with HLF allowing easy transition for the current HLF customers and it also makes interaction with other mutual settlement systems easier. MDL is becoming more improved each day so that its customers can focus on their businesses without having to worry about performance of blockchain core technology. We are also trying to eliminate any inconvenience in installing or using MDL by emphasizing easy installation and use throughout the MDL development process so that engineers and professionals who have difficulties in adopting and using blockchain technology can easily adopt and use blockchain technology.

Q. Tell us about few examples where Medium's superfast blockchain technology are currently used.

A. We recently signed a contract with Korea Minting and Security Printing Corporation (KOMSCO) regarding supplying our MDL blockchain solution and setting up a BMT (benchmark test) environment and had carried out necessary tasks. KOMSCO is currently participating in a blockchain-based project, which is led by many government agencies, and it also has a separate blockchain research department within its Information Technology Research Center to conduct various studies.

To set up a BMT environment for measuring performance of blockchain platforms including HLF, we had carried out a project that utilized our MDL solution and applied Hyperledger Caliper. We plan to continue to support KOMSCO with its studies on blockchain. We also supplied a MBPU (MEDIUM Blockchain Processing Unit) to Finger that is the overseeing agency of Korea Expressway Corporation's mutual trust settlement system construction project that was carried out this year as part of Korea Internet & Security Agency's research and development project. We are currently verifying technology regarding expandability and stability for rapid processing of transaction data in an overcrowded section of Hi-pass's settlement data in order to prepare for a commercialization process after this pilot project is completed well. Once a PoC (Proof of Concept) is carried out well, we plan to continue our strategic partnership with Finger.

Q. What is the reason behind so many positive reviews of "MDL Test Lab" that was made public in August from global companies?

A. Wipro, Tata Consultancy Services, and Infosys, which are the three major IT service providers in India that is responsible for 55% of IT sourcing tasks in the world, participated in MDL Test Lab. Blockchain-based database (DB) management system company called Peersafe based in China and an American system integration and consulting company called Cognizant also participated in MDL Test Lab. Most of these companies are top-tier IT companies that have more than 100,000 executives and employees.

Through MDL Test Lab that was carried out for about two months, we were able to confirm once again that our unique blockchain technical skills are useful globally. Actually, we are currently in discussions with companies that participated in MDL Test Lab about specific businesses. We even received an inquiry from a company based in Europe. Although we cannot disclose its name, it is a Greek company that specializes in ICT for the financial sector in Greece and we are in constant communications with the company.

Q. Please give us detailed information about the company's plan to expand its business towards software.

A. Our blockchain technology is able to provide performance that is far superior than that of HLF with just improvement in software. In order to have our customers adopt high-performance blockchain easily, we have introduced a business model that can be used as a form of software without a change in hardware. We expect that the model is able to greatly alleviate concerns such as cost and time that customers may face while adopting blockchain technology.

Q. Please explain any project or strategy that Medium is planning to create and vitalize its ecosystem.

A. The global blockchain market is still in an initial stage, and the blockchain market in South Korea is even more insignificant. According to a report from Software Policy & Research Institute, the entire revenue from the blockchain industry in 2019 was around $111 million (120 billion KRW). 87% of the revenue came from major companies, and these companies had an annual revenue of only $1.85 million (2 billion KRW) on average.

This report indicates that it is not easy to make revenue for startups in South Korea. Ultimately, startups need to target foreign markets, and we are one of the startups that are preparing a campaign to target the global blockchain market.

We have decided the code name of our campaign to be ARMY that is the same name as the fan club of BTS. ARMY played a major role in raising status of K-POP, which was seen as a nonmainstream music from a third-world country, in major markets in an instant by utilizing the YouTube platform. Now, ARMY is seen throughout the world. The goal of MDL ARMY Campaign is to create a group of global companies based on the MDL blockchain solution so that blockchain technology can be commercialized and grow globally after going through stages of PoC and verification.

Around 600 global companies are registered as part of our customer relationship management (CRM), and there are more than 2,000 contact points alone. Through the ARMY Campaign, we plan to supply the MDL solution to 1,000 customers by early 2021. We are able to provide technical support depending on requests from these companies, and the solution provided to the companies will develop into a subscribed model. We expect that this process will present a new standard to the distribution structure of global blockchain solutions that do not have a clear standard as of yet.

Q. How do you foresee blockchain industries in South Korea and other countries in long term?

A. Blockchain will bring an enormous amount of impact as its technological value becomes realized. Many companies are continuing their studies in order to apply blockchain technology to real life, and there needs to be a process of verifying blockchain's technological values through various forms of reference. This process is same as how innovative technologies such as AI and IoT (Internet of Things) have been applied to our lives, and I believe that the process will be much faster than other innovative technologies.

Digital transformation that is taking place globally due to the COVID-19 pandemic is triggering the process, and digital innovation is taking place globally in both public and private sectors at a speed that has never been seen before. This will lead to formation of blockchain markets through minor and major practical activities by government groups and companies and it can quickly lead to formation of a market on a global level.

Actually, many different fields such as mutual settlement or DID (Decentralized ID), distribution supply chain management (SCM), and digital asset and blockchain game are accelerating adoption of blockchain technology. Although no one can guarantee which industrial field will be the first one to open the gate of blockchain technology, how ready industrial fields are prepared for this rapid innovation will determine whether they will be the leaders or the followers in the global blockchain market.

Q. Please explain about the company's future goals including global plans.

A. Our company plans to focus entirely on the ARMY Campaign. Every executives and employees are meeting with global customers online and are already working very hard in commercializing and improving the MDL blockchain solution so that they are pleased with our solution. Although there are time differences, our engineers and salespeople are working day and night in order to communicate with customers.

The global blockchain market is already our goal and it will not change. We were able to verify the need for high-performance blockchain technology through MDL Test Lab and inquiries from global companies and we plan to implement performance that satisfies their requirements. We are extremely confident especially when it comes to blockchain technology. We are going to make more business opportunities with global companies in the next two years. We hope to inform the global blockchain market about the MDL solution through the ARMY campaign and create a mindset that blockchain that can be used in an everyday life is ultimately a high-performance blockchain technology through MDL.

Cision
Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hankyungcom--ceo-kim-pan-jong-of-medium-sits-down-with-the-electronic-times-for-an-exclusive-interview-301189051.html

SOURCE Hankyung.com

Latest Stories

  • Mitt Romney tears into Republicans who are threatening to protest the Electoral College vote that will confirm Biden's election victory

    "This is madness," Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah said to NBC News of Republicans who are threatening to protest the Electoral College.

  • Some of those involved in killing of Iranian nuclear scientist arrested, official says

    DUBAI (Reuters) -Some of those involved in the assassination of Iran's top nuclear scientist last month have been arrested, an adviser to the Iranian parliament speaker said on Tuesday, according to the semi-official news agency ISNA. Iran has blamed Israel for the Nov. 27 killing of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, who was seen by Western intelligence services as the mastermind of a covert Iranian nuclear weapons programme.

  • Police Reports Detail Warnock’s Obstruction in 2002 Child-Abuse Probe That Led to His Arrest

    Reverend Raphael Warnock, the Democratic U.S. Senate candidate in Georgia, repeatedly obstructed a 2002 police investigation into child abuse at a church-affiliated summer camp, according to a new report.Maryland State Police reports obtained by the Washington Free Beacon detailed Warnock’s attempts to interfere with interviews and to discourage counselors from speaking with police during an investigation of physical abuse at Camp Farthest Out. At the time, Warnock served as senior pastor at Douglas Memorial Community Church, which ran the summer camp.Warnock, who now faces a tight runoff race against Republican Kelly Loeffler on January 5, interrupted police interviews of counselors on July 31, 2002, according to the report."This investigator informed [camp administrators] that if the counselors requested that an attorney be present that was their right, however, no one else could [invoke] their rights to an attorney on their behalf," the report reads.The Free Beacon reports that the names in the documents are redacted, but match closely with newspaper articles about the incident, which ultimately led to Warnock’s arrest. The state attorney later dropped the charges.At the time The Baltimore Sun reported that Warnock and a colleague were "accused in court documents of trying to prevent a state trooper of interviewing counselors at Camp Farthest Out" and that the ministers "interrupted a police interview of a counselor." Warnock said then that he was "only asserting that lawyers should be present when the camp counselors were interviewed."During a debate on Sunday, Warnock said that law enforcement officers “actually later thanked me for my cooperation and for helping them," and the deputy state attorney told the Baltimore Sun the same in November 2002.Police reports filed by state troopers after Warnock and Reverend Mark Andre Wainwright were arrested for “hindering and obstructing” police show that investigators warned Warnock a number of times to stop disrupting the investigation ahead of his arrest.Tfc. Danielle Barry, an investigator with the Maryland State Police’s child abuse division, wrote in her report that the pair "interfered with a criminal investigation by interrupting interviews and directing people not to talk to investigators."Though Warnock and camp administrators agreed to cooperate when investigators arrived to conduct interviews with counselors, they later voiced concerns about "legal ramifications from the alleged abuse case" and insisted that the camp’s attorney be present for any interviews with counselors or campers.Warnock and Wainright entered the room where investigators were conducting their first interview of the day with a 17-year-old counselor in a private camp office and “demanded that [they] be present for the interview,” according to the report.Barry told them they were "not permitted to join the interview and warned that they were "hindering and obstructing the investigation."Warnock then announced he would no longer allow investigators to use the camp office for interviews, and he and Wainright told Barry that they "did not like how things were progressing and therefore ‘they’ would not be cooperating in the case further." "This investigator explained to the reverends that what they were doing was committing a crime for which they could be arrested," the report says.After investigators relocated to an outside picnic area to continue their interviews, the reverends once again demanded to sit in on an interview being conducted, forcing Barry to cut her interview short.A camper later tried to give investigators the location of another potential subject to interview when one of the reverends "grabbed the camper by the arm and directed him away from these investigators" and "told the camper that he was not to talk to these people," according to the report.Barry then reached out to the deputy state attorney about the interference, she wrote, and a decision was made to arrest Warnock and Wainwright.

  • Hundreds pay respects at funeral of Chechen refugee who beheaded French teacher

    Several hundred people paid their respects last week at a funeral in Russia for the Chechnyan teenager who beheaded a teacher in France over cartoons mocking the Prophet Muhammad. Samuel Paty, a 47-year old history teacher, became the target of a hostile online campaign after discussing the cartoons in a class on freedom of speech and was eventually attacked and murdered by Abdoulakh Anzorov, an 18-year-old Chechen refugee, in October. Anzorov was shot dead by police shortly after the attack on October 16. His body was repatriated to Russia last week to allow his family to bury him in his ancestral village in the predominantly Muslim region of Chechnya. Several hundred people attended the funeral on Friday in the village of Shalazhi, chanting prayers on their way to the cemetery, a video released by several media outlets showed. Salman Magamadov, the village chief, insisted in an interview with the Podyem media outlet on Monday that Anzorov received an ordinary burial without “any special honours”. Prominent Muslim clerics in Russia have used the attack to condemn French authorities for mocking their religion. Ramzan Kadyrov, the strongman leader of Chechnya, said French President Emmanuel Macron was to blame for allegedly encouraging insults against Muslims. Mr Kadyrov later sought to distance his region from the attack, insisting that the teenager, an ethnic Chechen, was born in Moscow and moved to France when he was a small child.

  • White House proposes $916 billion relief package, with $600 stimulus checks

    Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Tuesday offered a $916 billion pandemic stimulus proposal from the White House to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), and it includes some funding for state and local governments, a top priority for Democrats, and liability protections for businesses, hospitals, and schools, a must-have for Republicans.A bipartisan group of legislators is working on a $908 billion compromise plan, and it's unclear if the White House proposal will affect discussions for that package, The New York Times says. In a statement, Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said Trump's proposal "must not be allowed to obstruct the bipartisan congressional talks that are underway."Lawmakers are trying to get a relief bill put together before Congress leaves at the end of the year, and this is the first time since the Nov. 3 election that the Trump administration has been directly involved in stimulus talks. Under the proposal, some federal unemployment programs are expanded, but the $300 weekly enhanced unemployment benefits from earlier legislation is not included. It also calls for direct stimulus payments of $600 for some Americans and a revival of the Paycheck Protection Program for small businesses.Earlier Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said the "new administration is going to be asking for another package," referring to President-elect Joe Biden, and recommended lawmakers "set aside liability, and set aside state and local, and pass those things that we agree on, knowing full well we'll be back at this after the first of the year." In response, Pelosi said McConnell's "efforts to undermine good faith, bipartisan negotiations are appalling."More stories from theweek.com Trump's jaw-dropping vaccine screwup Rudy Giuliani, hospitalized with the coronavirus, says he has 'exactly the same view' on COVID-19 Arizona's Republican Party asks followers if they're willing to die to 'Stop the Steal'

  • Rudy Giuliani says 'you can overdo the mask' while in hospital for COVID-19 after ignoring mask-wearing and social distancing guidelines

    Giuliani told a radio channel that the coronavirus is "curable," and added, "When you're a celebrity, they're worried if something happens to you."

  • A Year Later, NCIS Still Investigating the Case of the Missing Marine Corps Rifles

    The case of the missing 3rd Battalion, 6th Marines rifles remains unsolved.

  • 10 Indoor Plant Stands That Seriously Stand Out

    Take your home garden to the next level this winterOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • DNA identifies Missouri toddler found in Mississippi in 1982

    Investigators say DNA testing has identified a Missouri toddler whose body was found on a riverbank in Mississippi in 1982. The child long known only as “Baby Jane” or “Delta Dawn” has been identified as 18-month-old Alisha Ann Heinrich. The sheriff of Jackson County, Mississippi, announced the child’s identity at a news conference Friday.

  • Republican leaders reportedly block Inaugural Committee vote to acknowledge Biden's win

    The presidential inaugural committee is reportedly refusing to acknowledge there will be a new president inaugurated next month.The Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies is made up of top leaders of both congressional bodies -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), and House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) -- as well as Sens. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.) and Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.). They kicked off preparations Tuesday by considering a resolution basically acknowledging President-elect Joe Biden's win, but the committee's three Republicans voted it down, Politico reports.> The resolution was very basic, per folks with knowledge. It would've notified American people that Congress is preparing for inauguration of Biden and Harris "in coordination with health experts" as "we observe this transition of power."> > -- Heather Caygle (@heatherscope) December 8, 2020The inaugural committee is historically bipartisan, and has been planning inaugurations for president-elects of both parties for more than a century. But Republicans told Politico they felt like this resolution was a way for Democrats to force them into formally acknowledging Biden's win, and isn't necessary to begin planning the inauguration. Hoyer followed up by calling Republicans' blockade an "astounding" development in the GOP's refusal to acknowledge President Trump's loss. > And now statement from Hoyer:> > "The extent to which Republicans are refusing to accept the outcome of the election and recognize Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as our next President and Vice President is astounding," he said. https://t.co/6CCdFgPiUS> > -- Heather Caygle (@heatherscope) December 8, 2020More stories from theweek.com Trump's jaw-dropping vaccine screwup Rudy Giuliani, hospitalized with the coronavirus, says he has 'exactly the same view' on COVID-19 Arizona's Republican Party asks followers if they're willing to die to 'Stop the Steal'

  • Mohammed bin Salman rejected claims he sent an elite hit squad to kill a Saudi spy chief exiled in Canada, arguing he's immune from prosecution anyway

    Saad al-Jabri sued Crown Prince Mohammed in Washington, DC, in August, claiming he was targeted because he knew damning secrets about the royal court.

  • Rudy Giuliani, hospitalized with the coronavirus, says he has 'exactly the same view' on COVID-19

    Speaking from his hospital room, Rudy Giuliani said Tuesday he hasn't changed his mind regarding the coronavirus or mask use, despite his recent COVID-19 diagnosis.Giuliani, President Trump's personal lawyer and a former mayor of New York City, was admitted to a Washington, D.C., hospital on Sunday, after traveling across the country in his futile attempt to overturn the election results. Giuliani did not wear a mask during meetings last week in Arizona, Michigan, and Georgia, exposing lawmakers and others to the virus.During an interview with New York radio station 77 WABC, the hosts asked Giuliani if his views on the virus have changed, now that he is sick and in the hospital. They mentioned former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R), who contracted the virus after attending a super-spreader event at the White House; Christie later said it was "wrong" to be there without a mask."No," Giuliani responded. "I have exactly the same view. You know, I've also been through cancer, a couple of other things — very serious, very serious, emergency knee operation. Things happen in life, and you have to go with them. You can't overreact to them. Otherwise, you let the fear of illness drive your entire life." Regarding face coverings, which provide protection to the wearer and those around them, Giuliani said he thinks "you can overdo the masks."Giuliani revealed that he has received two of the same medications Trump took during his hospitalization for COVID-19: remdesivir and dexamethasone. One of the radio hosts told Giuliani the drugs are "not something that the normal American is going to be able to get, because it's quite expensive." Giuliani deflected, saying he "didn't know that. I mean, they give it to us here at the hospital."Giuliani did admit that his high profile is why he's receiving treatment that the average American can't get, saying: "I think if it wasn't me, I wouldn't have been put in the hospital. Sometimes, when you're — you know, when you're a celebrity — they're worried if something happens to you, they're going to examine it more carefully, and they do everything right." He said his advice to people is "get early treatment," falsely claiming that "the earlier you get treated for this, No. 1, you totally eliminate the chance of dying."More stories from theweek.com Trump's jaw-dropping vaccine screwup Arizona's Republican Party asks followers if they're willing to die to 'Stop the Steal' House passes massive defense bill with veto-proof majority

  • Report: Iran says killing of top nuclear scientist was done remotely

    The killing of Iran's top nuclear scientist last month was carried out remotely with artificial intelligence and a machine gun equipped with a "satellite-controlled smart system," Tasnim News Agency in Iran quoted a senior commander as saying.

  • German prosecutors 'have evidence' suspect killed Madeleine McCann

    There is compelling evidence the German prime suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann killed her but it cannot be shared with the public, German prosecutors said on Tuesday. “If you knew the evidence we had you would come to the same conclusion as I do,” Hans Christian Wolters, the prosecutor in charge of the case told the BBC. “But I can't give you details because we don't want the accused to know what we have on him — these are tactical considerations.” Christian Brückner, a 43-year-old convicted paedophile and rapist, was named as a suspect in the toddler’s disappearance in June, but is yet to be charged in connection with the case. German prosecutors say that while they have evidence against him it is not yet enough to secure a conviction. “I can't promise, I can't guarantee that we have enough to bring a charge but I'm very confident because what we have so far doesn't allow any other conclusion at all,” Mr Wolters told the BBC. The claim comes days after Scotland Yard said it had yet to see any evidence that Madeleine was dead or had been murdered, and that it was still treating her case as a missing persons inquiry. “I would not expect necessarily, every single piece of material to be shared with us. I'm sure they're sharing the relevant things at the relevant times with us. We are working really, really closely with them,” Dame Cressida Dick, the Metropolitan Police Commissioner said. Last month, an internal Portuguese police memo was leaked to the press which described its officers as “shocked” after a briefing from German prosecutors on their evidence against Brückner. Portuguese police left the meeting convinced the Germans have “no evidence, just speculation” and were determined to “keep Brückner in prison at all costs”, according to the memo.

  • South Korea to buy millions of coronavirus vaccine doses but sees no need to hurry

    South Korea said on Tuesday it had signed deals to provide coronavirus vaccines for 44 million people next year but it would not hurry inoculation to allow more time to observe potential side effects. Its cautious approach comes as the country of almost 52 million people battles surging COVID-19 infections that health authorities say threaten to overwhelm the medical system. Other countries are moving ahead to grant emergency use approval for the vaccines in a bid to contain virus transmission.

  • The Taliban are megarich – here's where they get the money they use to wage war in Afghanistan

    The Taliban militants of Afghanistan have grown richer and more powerful since their fundamentalist Islamic regime was toppled by U.S. forces in 2001. In the fiscal year that ended in March 2020, the Taliban reportedly brought in US$1.6 billion, according to Mullah Yaqoob, son of the late Taliban spiritual leader Mullah Mohammad Omar, who revealed the Taliban’s income sources in a confidential report commissioned by NATO and later obtained by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.In comparison, the Afghan government brought in $5.55 billion during the same period. The government is now in peace talks with the Taliban, seeking to end their 19-year insurgency.I study the Taliban’s finances as an economic policy analyst at the Center for Afghanistan Studies. Here’s where their money comes from. 1\. Drugs – $416 millionAfghanistan accounted for approximately 84% of global opium production over the past five years, according to the United Nation’s World Drug Report 2020. Much of those illicit drug profits go to the Taliban, which manage opium in areas under their control. The group imposes a 10% tax on every link in the drug production chain, according to a 2008 report from the Afghanistan Research and Evaluation Unit, an independent research organization in Kabul. That includes the Afghan farmers who cultivate poppy, the main ingredient in opium, the labs that convert it into a drug and the traders who move the final product out of country. 2\. Mining – $400 million to $464 millionMining iron ore, marble, copper, gold, zinc and other metals and rare-earth minerals in mountainous Afghanistan is an increasingly lucrative business for the Taliban. Both small-scale mineral-extraction operations and big Afghan mining companies pay Taliban militants to allow them to keep their businesses running. Those who don’t pay have faced death threats.According to the Taliban’s Stones and Mines Commission, or Da Dabaro Comisyoon, the group earns $400 million a year from mining. NATO estimates that figure higher, at $464 million – up from just $35 million in 2016. 3\. Extortion and taxes – $160 millionLike a government, the Taliban tax people and industries in the growing swath of Afghanistan under their control. They even issue official receipts of tax payment.“Taxed” industries include mining operations, media, telecommunications and development projects funded by international aid. Drivers are also charged for using highways in Taliban-controlled regions, and shopkeepers pay the Taliban for the right to do business. The group also imposes a traditional Islamic form of taxation called “ushr” – which is a 10% tax on a farmer’s harvest – and “zakat,” a 2.5% wealth tax. According to Mullah Yaqoob, tax revenues – which may also be considered extortion – bring in around $160 million annually. Since some of those taxed are poppy growers, there could be some financial overlap between tax revenue and drug revenue. 4\. Charitable donations – $240 millionThe Taliban receive covert financial contributions from private donors and international institutions across the globe. Many Taliban donations are from charities and private trusts located in Persian Gulf countries, a region historically sympathetic to the group’s religious insurgency. Those donations add up to about $150 million to $200 million each year, according to the Afghanistan Center for Research and Policy Studies. These charities are on the U.S. Treasurey Department’s list of groups that finance terrorism. Private citizens from Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Iran and some Persian Gulf nations also help finance the Taliban, contributing another $60 million annually to the Taliban-affiliated Haqqani Network, according to American counterterrorism agencies. 5\. Exports – $240 millionIn part to launder illicit money, the Taliban import and export various everyday consumer goods, according to the United Nations Security Council. Known business affiliates include the multinational Noorzai Brothers Limited, which imports auto parts and sells reassembled vehicles and spare automobile parts.The Taliban’s net income from exports is thought to be around $240 million a year. This figure includes the export of poppy and looted minerals, so there may be financial overlap with drug revenue and mining revenue. 6\. Real estate – $80 millionThe Taliban own real estate in Afghanistan, Pakistan and potentially other countries, according to Mullah Yaqoob and the Pakistani TV Channel SAMAA. Yaqoob told NATO annual real estate revenue is around $80 million. 7\. Specific countriesAccording to BBC reporting, a classified CIA report estimated in 2008 that the Taliban had received $106 million from foreign sources, in particular from the Gulf states.Today, the governments of Russia, Iran, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are all believed to bankroll the Taliban, according to numerous U.S. and international sources. Experts say these funds could amount to as much as $500 million a year, but it is difficult to put an exact figure on this income stream. Building a peacetime budgetFor nearly 20 years, the Taliban’s great wealth has financed mayhem, destruction and death in Afghanistan. To battle its insurgency, the Afghan government also spends heavily on war, often at the expense of basic public services and economic development.[Deep knowledge, daily. Sign up for The Conversation’s newsletter.]A peace agreement in Afghanistan would allow the government to redirect its scarce resources. The government might also see substantial new revenue flow in from legal sectors now dominated by the Taliban, such as mining. Stability is additionally expected to attract foreign investment in the country, helping the government end its dependence on donors like the United States and the European Union.There are many reasons to root for peace in war-scarred Afghanistan. Its financial health is one of them.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Hanif Sufizada, University of Nebraska Omaha.Read more: * How a troop drawdown in Afghanistan signals American weakness and could send Afghan allies into the Taliban’s arms * After US and Taliban sign accord, Afghanistan must prepare for peaceHanif Sufizada does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • Thousands of unaccompanied minors arrive at US-Mexico border as Border Patrol grapples with COVID-19 deaths

    Thousands of unaccompanied minors are flooding the U.S.-Mexico border after months of child deportations amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Trump's jaw-dropping vaccine screwup

    The coronavirus vaccine has arrived. The U.K. began the first post-trial injections of the BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine with a 90-year-old woman on Tuesday, with hospital workers not far behind her. (China and Russia have also begun deploying their own vaccines, but it is not clear yet how effective they are.)The Food and Drug Administration is somewhat behind the U.K. in its approval process for the BioNTech vaccine, but it is expected in the next few days. Though the virus is spreading completely out of control in almost every state, it's good news on that front at least. Except there's another problem: The U.S. will not have nearly enough doses from Pfizer to vaccinate everyone until well into 2021 at the earliest. Though we may get other vaccines from different manufacturers, the shortfall is just one more inexplicable failure from the most incompetent clod who has ever occupied the White House.Here's the story. Months ago, the Trump administration agreed to buy 100 million doses of vaccine from Pfizer for $1.95 billion (part of its Operation Warp Speed). But because the vaccine requires two doses, this is only enough to inoculate 50 million people — far, far short of the whole population. Now The New York Times reports that Pfizer repeatedly offered the administration another bite at the supply apple, and it turned them down several times. Other countries have naturally snapped up the doses, and Trump has shamefacedly rushed out an executive order trying to prevent other countries from getting their doses before America. "But the order appears to have no real teeth and does not expand the U.S. supply of doses," notes the Times.People seem completely baffled as to why the administration rejected Pfizer's offer, and nobody in the administration has even attempted an explanation. The entire point of Operation Warp Speed (the smart if obvious move) was to both incentivize vaccine development and get first crack at the vaccine supply. Yet apparently the explicit goal outlined by the administration was to secure just 300 million doses — or less than half as many as would be required. In this administration the simplest explanation — that it is staffed from top to bottom with gormless, irresponsible sycophants — is usually the right one. (My personal theory is that Jared Kushner did not understand that the vaccine requires two shots.)Now, as noted above, there are more vaccines just slightly behind Pfizer in the approval pipeline. The U.S. might be able to fill in the gaps with doses from Moderna and AstraZeneca. But declining the additional Pfizer doses was still a brain-meltingly terrible decision, and may well delay a return to normal in this country by several months.But there are still more intriguing possibilities regarding vaccines that were all foreclosed by Trump's presence in power. As David Wallace-Wells writes at New York, it turns out that the vaccine development happened even faster than I understood in my previous article celebrating how fast it was. The Moderna vaccine took just a single weekend to be developed — literally two days after Chinese researchers released the coronavirus DNA sequence publicly. The Pfizer/BioNTech and AstraZeneca/Oxford formulations were not far behind. What's more, the reason these were developed so fast was that they were built on pre-existing templates that were already fairly well-understood, and therefore experts had a solid and correct suspicion that they would be work. "None of the scientists I spoke to for this story were at all surprised by either outcome — all said they expected the vaccines were safe and effective all along," writes Wallace-Wells.He thus suggests that it might have made sense to start distributing the vaccine as soon as it was known to be safe — skipping the lengthy Phase III trial to find out it was efficacious, which started back in July. That would have involved a certain risk, as people might have believed it made them totally immune to the virus (it may still be possible to spread it after vaccination even if you do not personally get sick), and gone out socializing before true herd immunity was reached. On the other hand, counting all excess deaths this year, something like 350,000 Americans are dead. Cutting that number even by one tenth would have been worth a very large gamble.But that option would have required careful attention to detail, critical thinking, moderate foresight, competent governance, and above all honest messaging so people would not suspect the president was lying or pulling some sort of self-interested scam. And anything premised on even a scrap of those qualities is completely out of the question so long as Donald Trump is president. The man is a complete dolt who is pathologically incurious about the world and does not care a whit about anyone but himself, and his brand of shameless, emboldened stupidity has conquered the Republican Party. A man who can't even count up how many shots are needed to vaccinate the country would never be the one to grasp the subtle shortfalls in our vaccine approval process, much less shepherd reforms through Congress.Let's just hope there aren't too many more world-historical failures in store for his last two months in office.More stories from theweek.com Rudy Giuliani, hospitalized with the coronavirus, says he has 'exactly the same view' on COVID-19 Arizona's Republican Party asks followers if they're willing to die to 'Stop the Steal' House passes massive defense bill with veto-proof majority

  • Sturgeon's husband 'contradicts wife and changes his own story' during evidence on Salmond scandal

    Nicola Sturgeon’s husband dealt a "fatal blow" to her account of her handling of the Alex Salmond scandal, it was claimed on Tuesday, after he directly contradicted her evidence to a Holyrood inquiry. Peter Murrell, also the SNP chief executive, was also accused of putting forward a series of "wholly implausible" claims, after he said his wife had not warned him in advance of "bombshell" sexual harassment claims against the most important figure in their party's history becoming public. Despite Mr Salmond meeting Ms Sturgeon in the couple's home to tell her about a Scottish Government investigation, Mr Murrell claimed he "didn't probe" what went on at the summit and said the political power-couple instead preferred to talk about books, what meals he would cook her, and cleaning. The party boss, who appeared on his 57th birthday, was repeatedly pressed over his claim that he was not made aware by Ms Sturgeon of the allegations facing Mr Salmond, despite his role as the SNP's top official.

  • Army to fire, suspend Fort Hood troops over violence at base

    U.S. Army leaders are expected to fire or suspend a “significant number” of officers and enlisted soldiers at Fort Hood, Texas, in a dramatic purge to correct a command culture they believe failed to address leadership failures and a pattern of violence that included murders, sexual assaults and suicides, U.S. officials said Monday. According to officials familiar with the matter, Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy will take administrative action that will remove soldiers from their jobs, and likely trigger investigations that could lead to a wide range of punishments. McCarthy and other senior Army leaders are expected to announce the results of the review on Tuesday.