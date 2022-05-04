Hanna Barker takes plea deal in 2018 fire death of baby son, Levi Cole Ellerbe

NATCHITOCHES — Hanna Barker accepted a plea deal on Wednesday, about a month before her trial in the 2018 burning death of her 6-month-old son.

A hearing had been set for Wednesday, another step leading to Barker's trial on charges of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder of a child younger than 12 in the July 17, 2018, death of Levi Cole Ellerbe.

Instead, Barker entered a guilty plea to avoid the death penalty.

On that night, 911 calls were received from Barker and her landlord reporting the kidnapping of Levi from the trailer park where the pair lived. Barker claimed three men knocked on her door, pepper sprayed her, then took the baby.

As the Natchitoches Police Department searched for the boy, a passing motorist reported a fire in a ditch off Breda Street about a mile away. Firefighters found Levi in the fire, and he later was taken to a Shreveport hospital.

He suffered second- and third-degree burns over 90% of his body and died early the next day.

Fire marshal testimony: Woman burns baby boy to death because mom asked

Authorities arrested Felicia Marie-Nicole Smith days later, and Barker was arrested less than two weeks after her son's death. During a September 2018 hearing, testimony from a Louisiana State Fire Marshal lieutenant revealed that the women had been involved in a romantic relationship.

Prosecutors allege that Barker asked Smith to kill the baby. The indictment against Smith stated she took Levi to the ditch, poured gasoline on him, set him on fire and then went to work at an IHOP restaurant.

Smith pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of manslaughter, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and cruelty to a juvenile in July 2021. Part of the plea bargain was that she would testify against Barker if called.

Felicia Smith: Woman takes plea deal in case of death of baby burned in Natchitoches

Smith is expected to be sentenced on Wednesday afternoon to 80 years in prison.

Barker's trial was to have started with jury selection in Lake Charles on June 6. Jurors would have been brought to Natchitoches for the remainder of the trial.

This article originally appeared on Alexandria Town Talk: Hanna Barker pleads guilty in death of 6-month-old son, Levi Cole Ellerbe