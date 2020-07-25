Hanna Upgraded to the First Atlantic Hurricane of 2020 as It Heads Towards South Texas

Tropical storm Hanna was upgraded to a category 1 hurricane on Saturday morning and is making its way towards south Texas, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Winds from the storm have increased to 75 mph and it was located around 100 miles east-southeast of Corpus Christie, Texas, around 7 a.m., moving at about 9 mph.

Hurricane #Hanna Advisory 10A: Noaa Hurricane Hunters and Doppler Weather Radars Find Hanna Has Become the First Hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season. https://t.co/VqHn0u1vgc — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) July 25, 2020

Storm warnings have been placed from Port Mansfield to Sargent, Texas, as the hurricane is expected to bring six to 12 inches of rain through Sunday which could lead to flash flooding. Storm surges are also possible, as water from the coast could move inland and reach heights of up to five feet.

Other parts of the Texas and Louisiana coasts could see three to five inches of rain as well. There is also the possibility of tornadoes caused by the storm later Saturday or overnight.

The National Hurricane Center says that those in the region should take the necessary precautions and follow any evacuation protocols from local officials.