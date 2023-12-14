Hannaford donates $1.3 million to new grant program aimed at improving the well-being of older adults in New England and New York

The Telegraph, Nashua, N.H.
·3 min read

Dec. 14—Hannaford Supermarkets is partnering with the Maine Council on Aging (MCOA) to launch a major new initiative aimed at improving the well-being of older adults in New England and New York.

Under the banner of Hannaford's "Eat Well, Be Well — A Path to Better Health" initiative, the Connection, Health and Equity Through Food (CHEF) program will fund organizations and projects supporting the needs of diverse older adults, including improving access to food and increasing opportunities for socialization. Grant applications are currently being accepted online at www.agefriendly.community.

According to America's Health Rankings, about 10 percent of adults ages 60 and over experience food insecurity — illuminating the need to develop a system of support for older adults.

"As a grocery retailer, we understand the pivotal role that food plays in our overall wellness and we know older adults face unique challenges when it comes to physical and mental health," said Mike Vail, President of Hannaford Supermarkets. "Hannaford believes creating healthy communities requires an investment in initiatives that help all members of our community thrive, including older people. We are pleased to partner with the Maine Council on Aging as we work together to enhance the well-being and quality of life for older individuals."

The CHEF program is supported by a $1.3 million donation from Hannaford to the Maine Council on Aging, the regional leader in the movement to advance equity in aging. MCOA leads the Tri-State Learning Collaborative on Aging, a shared learning network of thousands of professionals and volunteers across the region. The Collaborative, which includes social services, healthcare, research and policy organizations serving older people, currently operates in Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont. CHEF is allowing MCOA to expand the Collaborative to Massachusetts and New York.

Through the CHEF program, MCOA will distribute micro-grants to organizations, programs and projects serving older people throughout the Learning Collaborative's five-state territory. CHEF includes a focus on supporting diverse older adults, including the BIPOC community, LGBTQ+ individuals, adults with disabilities, immigrants and military veterans, as well as those living in rural areas with limited access to transportation. Project partners in each individual state will help identify innovative and successful initiatives that would benefit from grant funding through the CHEF program.

"Too many older people are struggling to meet their basic needs and many feel invisible and alone in this struggle," said Jess Maurer, Executive Director of the Maine Council on Aging. "This support from Hannaford will not only help solve some of the most challenging issues facing older people in our region but also sends a strong message to older people that they are seen and not forgotten, that they remain valued members of our communities. We urge organizations to join in this effort, demonstrating active support for the well-being of older people in our communities."

In addition to grants, the CHEF program involves several other components, including a series of webinars focused on addressing food insecurity and social isolation in older adults, as well as the establishment of a Network Advisory Committee to recruit partners. MCOA will also produce a monthly newsletter and will educate Hannaford associates on how to better serve older customers and meet the needs of older associates.

Hannaford introduced Eat Well, Be Well in September 2022 to help break down the barriers that challenge access to healthy, nutritious food and wellness resources. Hannaford has donated nearly $3 million to organizations under the Eat Well, Be Well banner.

To learn more about the overall impact of the CHEF program, view the video.

For more information about Hannaford's community efforts and charitable giving initiatives, visit Hannaford.com/HannafordHelps.

