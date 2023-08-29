'Hannah Montana' star Mitchel Musso arrested for public intoxication and theft, police say

Former “Hannah Montana” star Mitchel Musso was arrested for public intoxication and theft after refusing to pay for a bag of chips while intoxicated at a hotel, authorities said.

TODAY.com obtained a press release from the Rockwall Police Department in Texas confirming that Musso spent a night in jail for two Class C misdemeanors.

The press release said police received a 911 call on Aug. 26 about an individual causing a disturbance at a local hotel. Authorities arrived and spoke to the caller, who claimed someone “who appeared intoxicated” took a bag of chips from the hotel and started eating them.

“When the subject was asked to pay for them, he became verbally abusive and left without rendering payment,” the press release said.

Police identified Musso outside of the hotel after speaking with him. They investigated and determined the Disney Channel alum showed signs of intoxication before arresting him.

Mitchel Musso visits Planet Hollywood on June 15, 2009 in New York City. (Bruce Glikas / FilmMagic)

Authorities also discovered that Musso had multiple outstanding traffic warrants.

The 32-year-old actor was taken to the Rockwall County Detention Center, booked for public intoxication and theft and spent one night in jail, according to the press release. He left on Aug. 27 after posting a $1,000 bond.

TODAY.com reached out to Musso’s team for a comment.

Musso is best known for playing Oliver Oken on “Hannah Montana,” alongside Miley Cyrus, Billy Ray Cyrus, Jason Earles and Emily Osment. He also voiced a character on the animated series “Phineas and Ferb” and starred in the Disney XD sitcom “Pair of Kings.”

In October 2011, E! News reported that Musso was arrested for drunken driving in Burbank, California, when he was 20 years old.

He spent a few hours in jail before leaving, without having to pay bail, according to the outlet.

In October 2021, Musso opened up about his mental and physical health journey in an Instagram post featuring two photos.

“The one on the left I was 119 pounds sick depressed and broken,” he wrote in the caption. “The photo on the right is me today 160 pounds mentally and physically rebuilt stronger than I was before.”

At the end of the post, he added, “I am here for you if you need any type of help getting started. Lmk,” which means “let me know.”

He returned to Instagram in June to reveal his new kitten.

“Embracing the night’s enigmatic embrace w babyboy,” he said in the caption.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com