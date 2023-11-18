Hannah's House Holiday Happenings celebrates 30 years

Nov. 18—SOUTH BEND — Devoted to empowering disadvantaged pregnant women on their path toward life transformation, Hannah's House will host its annual Holiday Happenings fundraiser Dec. 8.

This year's charitable auction dinner, celebrating 30 years of Hannah's House Holiday Happenings, will begin at. 6 p.m. with a cocktail hour and silent auction inside the Gillespie Conference Center at Hilton Garden Inn, 53995 Ind. 933. Dinner will follow, along with a program, recognition of two award recipients by the local nonprofit and a live auction. Formal gala attire is encouraged for this elegant evening.

Individual tickets cost $125, while group sponsorship packages, underwriting and advertising opportunities begin at $2,000; all are available at hannahshousemichiana.org. Attendance is not required for auction participation.

Holliday Happenings auction items include, among others:

—University of Notre Dame boxing experience and football tickets

—Aloft overnight stay/comedy show

—Domestic and European trips

—Bourbon variety basket

—Anna Drew painting, Suzanne Mauro sculpture, Chris McLaughlin painting and other artwork

—Gift Certificates/Cards from: The Lauber, Rocco's, Evil Czech Brewery, R&G Salon, Woodhouse Spa, Kohl's, Vintage Charm, Social Cantina, Outback Steakhouse, Hana Yori, Yesterday's, Ragamuffin Bakery, Granger Auto Detail, Ciao's Italian Cuisine, Four Winds Casino, Flat Rock Grill, Artisan, Roselily, Crooked Ewe, The Craftsman Daughter, Silver Beach Pizza, Gene's Camera Store and more.

—Private shopping parties

—Spa services

—Kona Ice party package

—Strikes and Spares (two complimentary attractions and two hours of bowling)

—Grand Rapids experience: JW Downtown Grand Rapids two-night stay (with breakfast for two, parking, and two "I Love the JW" coffee mugs); $100 gift card from Fratelli's Kitchen & Bar (lunch location); Amore Trattoria (dinner location); Two admissions for Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park, Grand Rapids African American Museum & Archives, GRAM: Grand Rapids Art Museum, Grand Rapids Children's Museum, Grand Rapids Public Museum, John Ball Park Zoo, and Gerald Ford Museum

—Apple AirPods and Beats Studio Pro headphones

Recognizing the organization's three decades of supporting residents and their personal growth, a program will present successes and insights of Hannah's House alumnae, in addition to words from the nonprofit's late founder William "Bill" B. Killilea.

Each Holiday Happenings, Hannah's House honors the contributions of exemplary community members who have provided care for women during and following pregnancy through its Tree of Life Award. This year's recipient is the Mary Cross Tippmann Foundation.

Named in honor and memory of Hannah's House founders, the Diane and William B. Killilea Lifetime Award is presented in recognition of the lives Diane and Bill lived while serving others and their willingness to embrace the challenge of creating enduring societal impact; this year's recipients are Kathy and Brian Wonderly.

Hannah's House is a faith-based agency offering a continuum of stable housing, home life, staff support and programming. The Hannah's House mission is to empower disadvantaged pregnant women to begin a process of life transformation. All are aligned for the development and growth of the physical, emotional and spiritual well-being of participants.

To learn more, visit hannahshousemichiana.org or call 574-254-7271.