Hannah's Saturday Morning Forecast
Warm today with a cooldown on the way
From Apple AirPods to winter essentials, these are the markdowns we've got our eyes on.
We've reviewed the best cash-back cards available today that we believe can offer maximum savings on the purchases you make most often.
The American Express Gold Card is an excellent option for travelers who want to maximize their food spending at home and away.
The chic and versatile top makes the perfect layering piece.
An aerial adventure title called Ultrawings 2 has hit PlayStation VR2 earlier than just about anyone expected, including the game's developers.
The 2024 Mazda MX-5 Miata is officially here, and the many updates previewed by the JDM model are thankfully being carried over into the U.S. spec car.
Mbappé has offers from Real Madrid and PSG, both of whom want a decision soon. But Mbappé is the one who'll dictate deadlines.
A 2002 Chevrolet Cavalier LS two-door coupe with manual transmission, found in a Colorado wrecking yard.
Last summer, Google launched Project IDX, its experimental web-based full-stack development environment with built-in support for Codey (Google's version of GitHub Copilot) and Flutter (Google's cross-platform development framework). With today's release, Google is delivering on several promises it made when it first launched Project IDX, including the addition of built-in iOS and Android simulators in the browser. This will allow developers to preview their applications, no matter whether they are web or Flutter apps, without having to ever leave Project IDX.
More than 5,500 fans rave about this beauty's quality, comfort and roominess. Snap it up while it's down to $65.
Ditch the extra layers of cloths and get one of these electric space heaters from Walmart instead, now up to 58% off.
AlphaTheta, formerly Pioneer DJ has come out of the gate swinging with its release of the portable Omnis-Duo ($1,499) all-in-one DJ controller and Wave-Eight ($899) speaker today.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde devote the entirety of today’s episode looking deeper into the key issues plaguing the world of college athletics at the moment.
A year to the day after it was proposed, the National AI Research Resource (NAIRR) is coming online — at least in pilot form — as a coalition of U.S. agencies and private partners start to apply billions in federal funding toward public-access tools for aspiring AI scientists and engineers. The National Science Foundation, Department of Energy, NASA, NOAA, DARPA and others are all partners in the effort, both providing resources (like datasets and consultation) and working with applicants in their areas of expertise.
'It reduces A.M. puffiness too,' shared a fan.
Bilt Rewards, whose platform aims to allow consumers to earn rewards on rent and daily neighborhood spend, has raised $200 million at a $3.1 billion valuation, the company announced today. General Catalyst led the financing, which more than doubles the New York-based company’s valuation compared to its $150 million October 2022 raise. Eldridge and existing backers Left Lane Capital, Camber Creek and Prosus Ventures also contributed to the round.
Tens of thousands of reviewers are head over heels for these comfy cuties, available for less than $2 a pair.
Some customers have had the rear windscreens blow out of their new Honda HR-Vs. Honda says it's not a safety risk, but will replace them if defective.
Netflix announced that starting in Q2 2024, its cheapest ad-free "Basic" plan will be completely gone in Canada and the UK.
The Cameron Crazies weren't happy with how Blake Hinson celebrated Pitt's upset of Duke.