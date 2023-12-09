Hannah's Saturday Morning Forecast
Warm and nice today with a change in the weather pattern tomorrow.
Warm and nice today with a change in the weather pattern tomorrow.
This week: Google’s Gemini is the biggest threat yet to ChatGPT, Microsoft upgrades its chatbot, too, Lenovo’s huge handheld PC is here
Also on deck: Monopoly on markdown, a robovac for under $100, an Emeril Lagasse air fryer oven for nearly $100 off and so, so much more.
Looking to hone your game or treat that a golf-obsessed someone in your life? This gift is a hole-in-one.
Investors are weighing a surprise drop in unemployment in November and other data for what it could mean for Fed policy.
The construction sector gained 2,000 jobs in November, which is down from the prior three-month average of 21,000 and the weakest monthly growth since March.
It's great for everyone who loves a strategy game that will (lovingly) tear your whole family apart.
The way Pittsburgh plays just isn't sustainable, and at some point, being a threat to win in the playoffs has to outweigh the status quo of just making it there.
Snapchat's premium subscription is showing no signs of slowing growth as it comes off its best month ever, in terms of in-app revenue, new data indicates. As it turns out, many of Snapchat's younger users are willing to pay for the perks of Snapchat+, which offers tools to enhance stories, pin a Best Friend and change the app icon, as well as gain early access to new features, including new AI features, and much more. In November, the subscription offering topped $20 million in net revenue (after app store fees) for the first time, while subscription revenue rose by double digits in almost every country where Snapchat+ is live.
Travel credit cards earn rewards in the form of points or miles. Here are some tips to help you find the best travel credit card for your next adventure.
In an email sent to customers earlier this week viewed by Engadget, the company announced that it had made updates to the “Dispute Resolution and Arbitration section” of its terms of service that would prevent customers from filing class action lawsuits.
Check out our fantasy football FLEX rankings for Week 14 of the 2023 NFL season!
VPNs are not a one-size-fits-all security solution. Instead, they’re just one part of keeping your data private and secure. We tested out nine of the best VPNs available now to help you choose the best one for your needs.
It includes Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods.
The UK is weighing an investigation into whether Microsoft's partnership with OpenAI has resulted in an "acquisition of control."
As winter's icy grip tightens its hold, it's time to gear up and face the chill head-on. Here are clothing choices that can make all the difference.
Treat yourself — or someone else — to these stellar gifts ranging from cozy essentials and timeless cookware to sleek appliances and food delicacies.
"I regretted mentioning 9/11 in my message that day, and I immediately apologized to the team," McDermott said.
If you want to surprise your favorite gamer with a gift but aren't sure exactly what to get, why not let them decide themselves?
YouTube announced today a new comment moderation setting called “Pause” that lets creators and moderators prevent viewers from adding new comments yet keep existing comments on videos. The Pause option is located in the video-level comment settings in the upper right-hand corner of the comments panel on either the watch page in the app or in YouTube Studio.
Dan Wetzel & SI’s Pat Forde open up the mailbag on today’s show to answer the most pressing questions from listeners about the current state college football.