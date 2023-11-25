Hannah's Saturday Morning Forecast
Sunshine today with our next chance of rain tomorrow
If you missed out on picking up a gift you were looking for at a discount, don't worry, there are tons of Black Friday deals still available, right here!
Delsey! Away! Travelpro! Longchamp! We found stellar sales across the web at Amazon, Walmart, Macy’s and more.
Celebs like Sarah Jessica Parker and Jennifer Garner have been spotted sporting the popular brand — get their look for less at Amazon.
When Tesla Inc. starts delivering Cybertrucks to customers next week, it will answer a question with major implications for the broader automotive industry: How much does the thing actually cost?
Score up to half off on Kim Kardashian's mega-popular line of bras, undies, shapewear and loungewear.
This flowy beauty has won the hearts of more than 2,500 shoppers — and it's down to just $29.
Texas’ time in the Big 12 is not over just yet.
Overwhelmed by the sheer number of markdowns out there? Our shopping editors dug up the true winners so you don't have to.
This week's Thursday Night Football game will be held on Black Friday. Here's what you need to know.
Here are the best Apple Black Friday deals you can get on Apple gadgets, including AirPods, iPads and more.
Get Paramount+ for as little as $2 during this Cyber Week sale.
Also in the mix: Amazon Fire, Olaplex and Waterpik at the cheapest they've ever been. Shop til you drop!
Erase dark circles, puffiness and dryness with this 'little miracle tube.'
For Black Friday this year, 1Password is giving you the chance to purchase an individual or a family subscription for 50 percent off their normal prices, as long as you're a new subscriber.
Score up to 60% off first-party products like Madden NFL 24, a top-rated Logitech headset and a controller with 83,000+ fans.
If you're looking to grab a new set of Apple wireless headphones for the holidays, here are the best Black Friday AirPods deals we could find.
Get all your faves on sale.
A 1970 Lincoln Continental Mark III personal luxury coupe, found in a Northern California self-service wrecking yard.
This year's best Black Friday tech deals are actually worth it. Right now, best sellers from Sonos, Cosori, Oral-B and more are as low as $13.
Black Friday 2023 is here! Follow along for the most up-to-date discounts on items tested and reviewed by Engadget.