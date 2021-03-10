Hannity: The whole world is watching President Biden's struggles
'Hannity' hosts questions what US enemies think of Biden's blunders
'Hannity' hosts questions what US enemies think of Biden's blunders
The Biden administration said Tuesday that it will deliver an interim report on its suspension of oil and gas sales from federal lands and waters by summer, but officials declined to state how long the moratorium could remain in place. A long-term ban on lease sales from the nation's vast, publicly-owned oil and gas reserves to address climate change would fulfill a campaign pledge from Democratic President Joe Biden. The prospect has rankled Republicans and petroleum industry representatives, who have said that Biden is putting tens of thousands of jobs at risk as the economy reels from the pandemic.
EDITORS NOTE: THIS VIDEO IS MUTEThe bombs, which were later defused by law enforcement, were placed sometime between 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on the night before then-President Donald Trump's supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in a failed bid to block Congress from certifying Joe Biden as the winner of the presidential election.Although more than 300 people have been charged in connection with the deadly Jan. 6 riots at the Capitol, the FBI has still not managed to identify the suspect who planted the bombs.The FBI has previously released photos of the suspect, who can be seen wearing a gray hoodie and black and light-gray Nike Air Max Speed shoes."The FBI is asking the public to watch the videos of this person – you may recognize their gait, body language, or mannerisms," the bureau said in its announcement that it was making the video footage public.
Gov. Abbott blames Biden reversal of Trump policies for migrant influx on 'America Reports'
An emotional former President Bill Clinton eulogized his longtime friend and advisor Vernon Jordan at a Tuesday memorial service, saying that in his civil rights work, in politics and in business, he was always in “the freedom business.” Jordan had an uncanny ability to read people — and to inspire them, Clinton said. “Vernon Jordan was worthy of our love and admiration because he was a man in full," Clinton said.
The House is gearing up for a final vote on President Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan this week. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe joined CBSN to discuss how likely the bill is to pass, and the growing challenges the Biden administration is facing at the southern border.
Sen. Roy Blunt's retirement highlights the twin challenge facing Senate Republicans: finding good replacement candidates and avoiding a pathway for potential troublemakers to join their ranks.Why it matters: While the midterm elections are supposed to be a boon to the party out of power, the recent run of retirements — which may not be over — is upending that assumption for the GOP in 2022.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.People with sharp rhetoric and outlandish style who see themselves as Trumpian figures — similar to Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert in the House — may be attracted to the Republican Senate races.And there's no question Donald Trump will want a say in each of the resulting primaries. The question: is the GOP more (Josh) Hawley than Blunt?Between the lines: As last weekend's drawn-out fight over President Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus stimulus package showed, every vote matters — especially in a 50-50 Senate.Not one Republican voted in favor of the bill. And the entire measure could have been derailed by just one defecting Democrat. Between the lines: The departing Republicans also pose an internal problem for Minority Leader Mitch McConnell as he tries to retain control of his Senate caucus.It's hard to replace serious, smart and productive team players like Blunt, of Missouri, as well as Sens. Rob Portman of Ohio, Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania, Richard Shelby of Alabama and Richard Burr of North Carolina.All five are fixtures in Republican politics, know how to get things done and aren't afraid to play ball with Democrats to achieve their aims.Pending retirement also frees these members to make riskier decisions without fear of political consequence — something Portman and Toomey showed when they voted to impeach former President Trump in January.What to watch: Several other Republicans are also considering retiring in 2022. Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa, who, at 87 years old, is the second-oldest sitting senator. He's been deliberating for months about whether to seek reelection. One source close to Grassley told Axios he feels increased pressure to hang on for another term, given so many others have dropped out.Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, who pledged in 2016 not to seek a third term. President Biden carried Wisconsin by less than a percentage point, making the state one of the tightest battlegrounds for 2022 and 2024. The bottom line: McConnell has said the midterm elections will come down to one thing: electability.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.
More limited payments need just one more vote — and the president's signature.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said "the state was not involved" in helping to vaccinate 1,200 residents of the super-rich Ocean Reef community in January. But both the hospital system that supplied the doses and Monroe County have contradicted his claims, saying the state authorized the vaccines, the Tampa Bay Times and Miami Herald report.Why it matters: DeSantis has faced increasing criticism for directing vaccines toward wealthy communities.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeSome of those who benefitted from the vaccine pop-ups also donated to the governor's political action committee, which has pulled in almost $4 million.The state of play: A spokeswoman for Baptist Health Systems, which administered the Ocean Reef vaccines, told the Times/Herald that "Florida asked Baptist Health to take delivery of the doses to our ultra-cold freezer storage for delivery to the Medical Center at Ocean Reef."Brian Keeley, the Baptist Health Systems president and CEO, and his wife own a home in Ocean Reef, but the spokeswoman wouldn't comment on whether they had a hand in getting the vaccines.Back in January, Baptist Health canceled vaccine appointments for hundreds of members of the general public because it had run out of supply.What's next: Ag Commissioner Nikki Fried and state Senate Democratic Leader Gary Farmer asked the FBI to investigate."If this isn’t public corruption, I don’t know what is,’' Fried said.This story first appeared in the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Sign up here.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free
President Joe Biden's administration is reviewing former President Donald Trump's last-minute decision to designate Cuba as a state sponsor of terrorism but a broader Cuba policy shift is not currently among Biden's top priorities, the White House said on Tuesday. White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said the administration is in no rush for major gestures toward Communist-ruled Cuba, despite hopes for a softer approach after Trump rolled back historic Obama-era détente with Havana.
One of the most intriguing questions still lingering from Meghan Markle’s and Prince Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey is who in the royal family was concerned about whether the couple might have a dark-skinned baby. Markle dropped the bombshell Sunday night in a broad-ranging interview, during which she also disclosed that the royal family chose not to give her son the title of prince, ...
President Joe Biden and the Democrats were on the brink of pushing through sprawling legislation with an eyepopping, $1.9 trillion price tag. Unlike previous Democratic leaders, Biden himself simply isn't proving to be an easy target or animating figure for the GOP base, prompting Republicans to turn to the kind of cultural issues the party has used to cast Democrats as elitist and out of touch with average Americans.
The momentum building for Covid-19 vaccine credentials is accompanied by fears that the all-access pass would compromise privacy, equity and human rights.
‘Outnumbered’ panel weighs in on the school reopening debate.
The trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin for the death of George Floyd was delayed until at least Tuesday morning as the judge contended with a last-minute order by a higher court to reconsider adding an additional murder charge. Chauvin appeared in court dressed in a navy blue suit and tie, a white shirt and a black face mask, jotting notes in a yellow legal pad on the table before him. Judge Peter Cahill of the Hennepin County district court has set aside three weeks for jury selection alone, mindful of the difficulties finding impartial Minneapolitans in a case that has convulsed a nation and in which an image of the victim — a selfie of Floyd faintly smiling — has become an international icon of racial justice.
Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday announced that the Biden administration will invest $250 million in federal grants to community organizations that work to address gaps in the response to COVID-19, according to an official at the Department of Health and Human Services. CBSN's "Red & Blue" host Elaine Quijano has more.
Drew Timme scored 18 points, Joel Ayayi added 16 and No. 1 Gonzaga blew past Saint Mary's 78-55 in the WCC semifinals on Monday night.
The Dow climbed on Monday, led by stocks poised to benefit the most from an economic rebound as the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill awaited a final congressional vote this week, but heavyweight tech-related stocks sold off in a big downturn. After the legislation won U.S. Senate approval on Saturday, President Joe Biden said he hoped for a quick passage of the revised coronavirus relief package by the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives so he could sign it and send $1,400 direct payments to Americans. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, however, said on Monday the package would fuel a "very strong" U.S. recovery and she did not expect the economy to run too hot because of the increased spending.
In the run-up to the US election, Joe Biden pledged to “put a dog back in the White House” and posted a series of loving photos with his two German Shepherds. But within six weeks of taking office, 14-year-old Champ and three-year-old Major have been banished from their new home and sent back to Delaware after the younger dog had what was described as a "biting incident" with a member of White House security. Major, the first rescue dog to live in the White House, “has been known to display agitated behaviour on multiple occasions, including jumping, barking, and ‘charging’ at staff and security” people familiar with the situation told CNN and were removed last week. While the condition of the security staff member is not known, the White House has tried to play down the incident with one official telling NBC News, “They will be back.” They added that “with the First Lady travelling for three days, Champ and Major went to Delaware to stay with family friends.”
West Virginia senator breaks down partisan COVID relief bill on 'Special Report'
Lindell said that his social-media site would launch within five weeks and that he'd been working on the platform for four years.