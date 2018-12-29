Hannover airport closed for over four hours after car drives onto runway

Emergency services on the tarmac at Hannover airport, after a car drove onto the runway

The airport in the German city of Hannover was closed for over four hours after a car drove onto the runway.

The unnamed driver has been arrested, and all flights were diverted from 3:30pm until 8pm.

A police spokesman said a car with a Polish license plate managed to get on to the runway just after a plane had landed.

“Officers from the Federal Police were able to stop the car and overwhelm the man,” said Hannover police, in a statement.

The incident comes after the airport increased security over the Christmas period.

“The security areas are currently vacated, currently there is no clearance," police said, immediately after the incident.

"Flight operations are currently suspended. The investigation continues.”

Eurocontrol, the organisation responsible for air traffic management, said there were no flights due to land or take off until 8pm.

“Zero rate applied for arrivals and departures due to an ongoing security issue on the airfield,” Eurocontrol said.

“Delays are high.”

Flights resumed at 8:06pm, the airport announced on its website.