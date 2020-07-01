Hanon Systems Recognized by General Motors as a 2019 Supplier of the Year Winner

NOVI, Mich., July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hanon Systems (KS: 018880), a leading global thermal and energy management automotive supplier, was named a GM Supplier of the Year by General Motors during a virtual ceremony honoring the recipients of the company's 28th annual Supplier of the Year awards on Wednesday, June 24, 2020.

During the event, GM recognized 116 of its best suppliers from 15 countries that have consistently exceeded GM's expectations, created outstanding value or introduced innovations to the company. The awards ceremony was originally scheduled as a live-event to be held in March but was postponed due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The recognition is for supplier performance in the 2019 calendar year.

This is the third consecutive year Hanon Systems has received the award, and the fifth honor in the company's history when Halla Climate Control Corp. was named GM Supplier of the Year in 1997 and 2000.

"Our suppliers play a key role in delivering the products, services and experiences our customers deserve – and these award-winning suppliers went above and beyond our expectations," said Shilpan Amin, GM vice president, Global Purchasing and Supply Chain.

"We also believe it's important at this point in time to thank our entire supply base for their efforts the last few months to mitigate the impacts of COVID-19," added Amin. "Not only have we been able to safely restart our manufacturing operations, our suppliers played a key role in assisting our initiatives to increase the supply of ventilators and personal protection equipment (PPE) for frontline health care workers to help save lives and keep communities safe."

The Supplier of the Year award winners were chosen by a global team of GM purchasing, engineering, quality, manufacturing and logistics executives. Winners were selected based on performance criteria in Product Purchasing, Global Purchasing and Manufacturing Services, Customer Care and Aftersales, and Logistics.

"We are grateful to again receive this honor from General Motors," said Nurdal Kücükkaya, president and representative executive officer of Hanon Systems. "Such an achievement is a testament to the focus of our talented global workforce, dedication to build strong customer relationships, and commitment to deliver value through innovative thermal and energy management solutions."

Hanon Systems is a full-line supplier of automotive thermal and energy management solutions for electrified and conventional vehicles. Its offering includes a wide range of solutions in the areas of heating ventilation and air conditioning; powertrain cooling; compressor; fluid transport; and electronics and fluid pressure. The company currently operates 51 manufacturing sites and three technical innovation centers, and employs more than 22,000 people across 21 countries. To learn more, visit hanonsystems.com.

