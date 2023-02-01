Hanover Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNVR) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It's Going Ex-Dividend Soon

Hanover Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNVR) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 4 days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Accordingly, Hanover Bancorp investors that purchase the stock on or after the 6th of February will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 14th of February.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.10 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$0.40 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Hanover Bancorp has a trailing yield of approximately 2.0% on its current stock price of $19.55. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. As a result, readers should always check whether Hanover Bancorp has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Hanover Bancorp is paying out just 9.0% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. That's why it's comforting to see Hanover Bancorp's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 31% per annum for the past five years.

Hanover Bancorp also issued more than 5% of its market cap in new stock during the past year, which we feel is likely to hurt its dividend prospects in the long run. Trying to grow the dividend while issuing large amounts of new shares reminds us of the ancient Greek tale of Sisyphus - perpetually pushing a boulder uphill.

Given that Hanover Bancorp has only been paying a dividend for a year, there's not much of a past history to draw insight from.

Final Takeaway

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Hanover Bancorp? Companies like Hanover Bancorp that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings, are usually reinvesting heavily in their business. This is one of the most attractive investment combinations under this analysis, as it can create substantial value for investors over the long run. We think this is a pretty attractive combination, and would be interested in investigating Hanover Bancorp more closely.

So while Hanover Bancorp looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Hanover Bancorp you should know about.

