New Hanover Community Endowment president and CEO resigns

William Buster has resigned as president of the New Hanover Community Endowment. PHOTO COURTESY OF NEW HANOVER COMMUNITY ENDOWMENT

The New Hanover Community Endowment announced Monday that its president and CEO, William Buster, is resigning from his position due to personal matters.

According to the endowment's news release, its Board of Directors accepted Buster's resignation and appointed Executive Vice President Lakesha McDay to handle day-to-day roles and responsibilities until the board finds a new CEO.

McDay has served as executive vice president of programs and operations for nearly two years. Before her role with the endowment, she was the executive director for governmental and community relations at the University of North Carolina-Asheville.

More: How 111 Wilmington nonprofits will spend $9 million from hospital sale

"William helped lead the endowment through two rounds of community impact investments that led to $34 million in direct contributions to more than 140 nonprofits within our community and the commitment for an additional $20 million in funds that will be dispersed into New Hanover County beyond 2024”, said Bill Cameron, board chairman. “We are grateful for his leadership, and he laid the foundation for success during his time at the endowment. We wish him well as he seeks new endeavors. We are totally focused on finding our new CEO, who will also be part of making transformational change within New Hanover County.”

Buster said, "It has been a privilege to help take this organization from a vision of the board to a functioning organization poised to create change. I have been honored to work alongside this community and team in doing so. I believe the work I led set the foundation for significant change within New Hanover County. I am proud of the path we set and look forward to seeing the endowment fulfill its promise to the community."

The endowment was formed from the sale of the county-owned New Hanover Regional Medical Center to Novant Health in 2020. The New Hanover Board of Commissioners invested $1.3 billion to form the endowment.

With the county's Strategic Plan, the endowment's intent is to identify and address challenges in the areas of community safety, community development, education, and social and health equity.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: New Hanover Community Endowment President, CEO William Buster resigns